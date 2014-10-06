INDIA PRESS-Tommy Hilfiger CEO says to ramp up sourcing from India - Times of India

RPT-Storage wars: New U.S. potash player K+S faces warehouse squeeze
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.
* Files for offering of upto 4.5 million shares of co's common stock by the selling stockholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 1 U.S. real estate investment trust Duke Realty Corp said on Monday it would sell its medical office building assets to Healthcare Trust of America Inc , an owner and operator of medical offices, for $2.8 billion in cash.