INDIA PRESS-Wal-Mart says did not bribe for India retail entry - Economic Times

BRIEF-Pioneer Marine reports Q4 loss per share $0.13
* Announces financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2016
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Announces financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2016
SANTIAGO, April 5 Freeport McMoRan Inc is awaiting final details on a temporary export permit in Indonesia, which would end a 12-week ban that has cost the world's biggest publicly traded copper company nearly $1 billion in lost revenues, its top executives told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.
* Auto index ends at lowest close in 8 weeks (Adds details, closing prices)