版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 4日 星期三 11:02 BJT

INDIA PRESS-Warburg set to buy stake in Indian ethnic wear Biba - Times of India

----------

PREVIOUS ITEM

Wipro wins $125 mln Deustche Bank contract - Business Standard

()

----------

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐