Amazon, e-commerce rivals fuel commercial property boom in India

By Aditi Shah
NEW DELHI, Jan 23 Internet retailer Amazon
and its fast-growing local rivals are driving a boom in
commercial property leasing in India as their storage needs
rise, with shoppers in the country going online to buy
everything from televisions to groceries.
Demand from e-commerce firms, a tiny fraction of India's
retail industry, accounted for as much as 40 percent of 1.7
million square feet of warehouses leased in 2014 - a seven-fold
increase from 2013, according to consultants CBRE South Asia.
Warehouse rents have risen by a quarter over the past year.
Other estimates indicate office rents in India's tech hub
Bengaluru could rise by as much as a fifth in the next six to
nine months as e-commerce companies add to demand.
The result, say developers and analysts, is a speedier than
expected recovery for India's commercial property sector, badly
dented by two successive years of sub-5 percent economic growth.
"The best has yet to come for the sector and that will have
a snowball effect on the property sector with increased appetite
for office space, logistics and warehouse," said Sigrid
Zialcita, managing director, research for Asia Pacific at
consultant Cushman & Wakefield.
In October, online retailer Flipkart, one of India's largest
market place sites, agreed to lease 3.25 million square feet of
office space in Bengaluru from developer Embassy Group, making
it one of the biggest commercial property leasing deals ever.
"There will be large requirements from these kinds of
companies," said Jitendra Virwani, chairman and managing
director of Embassy, adding such deals were few, but growing.
While e-commerce companies comprised less than 5 percent of
the 30 million square feet of offices leased in 2014, they are
expected to drive demand over the next three to six years.
Uptake of total warehouse space is likely to more than
double to 4 million square feet in 2015, as more Indians shop
online.
Revenues of e-commerce companies in Asia's third-largest
economy are expected to rise to $1.5 to $2 trillion over the
next 10 years, says Cushman. India already has the world's
third-largest population of Internet users.
Among those looking for space is Amazon, which needs a
million square feet of offices in Bengaluru, according to
property consultants. Amazon had no immediate comment.
Indian classifieds portal Quikr said it is looking for
50,000 square feet. Furniture retailer Pepperfry said it plans
to grow its shed space to 3 million square feet by 2017 from
250,000 square feet, while rival FabFurnish said it would more
than double its space to 800,000 square feet by mid-2016.
Cushman's Zialcita said that while technology and
outsourcing companies will make up the lion's share of demand
for now, e-commerce firms will contribute notably in future.
"This is still in its nascent stage... it has the potential
to grow," she said. ($1 = 61.7000 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques and Muralikumar
Anantharaman)