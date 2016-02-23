UPDATE 1-Angry victims heckle Modi ally after Indian riots kill 19

* Business group puts damage at $5 billion
* "I have nothing left" - shopkeeper
* Death toll rises to 19, with 170 injured - police
* Protesters damage Delhi's main water supply
DELHI)
ROHTAK, India, Feb 23 A political ally of Indian
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was shouted down on Tuesday by a
crowd angered by rioting in a northern state that destroyed
businesses, paralysed transport and cut water supplies to
metropolitan Delhi.
The chief minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar was
heckled by local people in the town of Rohtak, northwest of the
capital, after they objected to his comments promising that they
would receive compensation.
More than a week of unrest involving the Jat rural caste has
challenged the authority of Modi, who was elected in 2014 with
the largest majority in three decades but has publicly ignored
the outburst of anger over a lack of jobs.
Although Jat leaders reached a deal late on Monday to end
more than a week of protests that killed 19 people and injured
170, anger was still boiling among the victims whose livelihoods
had been ruined.
Live TV pictures showed Khattar giving up his attempt to
address angry people on the street. After retreating indoors to
give an impromptu news conference, he repeated his promise of
compensation only to be shouted down again.
Soon after Modi won national power, Khattar led his
nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party to power in Haryana, a state
of 25 million people, for the first time.
TRAIL OF DESTRUCTION
There was a trail of destruction through the town, one of
several to be hit by Jat agitation to demand more government
jobs and college places, with one Hyundai dealership gutted.
Traders who staged an earlier sit-down protest said they had
lost everything.
"I had two showrooms on the road both were first looted and
then set on fire. I have nothing left now," Anil Kumar told
Reuters Television.
Kumar appealed to Modi and to chief minister Khattar for
compensation: "Are we not humans? Don't our votes count? Why did
they not have any mercy on us? Don't we pay our taxes?"
Modi has remained silent through the worst social unrest of
his 20 months in office. A senior government official said he
would give a statement in due course to parliament, which
convened for its budget session on Tuesday.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley next week presents his annual
budget. He is expected to announce big hikes in public sector
pay that would make it hard to free up funds for investment
without borrowing more money.
Thousands of troops were deployed to quell the protests,
which flared on Monday near Sonipat when a freight train was
torched and, according to reports, police shot dead three
protesters. Jats also attacked buses in neighbouring Rajasthan.
Disruption has been huge, with at least 850 trains
cancelled, 500 factories closed and business losses estimated at
as much as $5 billion by one regional lobby group. India's
largest car maker, Maruti Suzuki, shut two factories
at the weekend because its supply of components was disrupted.
The army on Monday retook control of a canal that supplies
three-fifths of the water to Delhi, a metropolis with a
population of over 20 million. A key sluice gate was reopened,
but protesters sought to cut the water supply at another place.
"The canal was damaged by protesters and repair work will
have to be done," Delhi's Water Resources Minister Kapil Mishra
said. "The water crisis will continue for a few more days."
