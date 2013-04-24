版本:
Earthquake felt in India's New Delhi and Kashmir - witnesses

NEW DELHI, April 24 An earthquake swayed buildings in central Delhi and the ground shook in the northern state of Kashmir on Wednesday, Reuters witnesses said.
