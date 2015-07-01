India gold jeweller Rajesh Exports says to seal acquisition on July 2

| MUMBAI, July 1
MUMBAI, July 1 Indian jeweller Rajesh Exports
said it will finalise an acquisition on Thursday from
a handful of targets that have been identified, after a local
daily reported the company could buy a stake in a Swiss gold
refinery for about $400 million.
"We are looking for backward integration," chairman Rajesh
Mehta told Reuters on Wednesday. "We have identified five-six
overseas companies and in tomorrow's board meeting we will
shortlist one company."
He declined to name the companies or give any other detail.
The move comes as jewellery demand in India, the world's
biggest gold consumer, is on the upswing on the back of economic
growth.
The World Gold Council, which represents gold producers, has
estimated that India could consume as much as 900 to 1,000
tonnes in 2015, compared to 811.1 tonnes in 2014, although there
are some worries about that estimate being met if the country
has a bad monsoon season.
Rajesh Exports, which has a market value of $1.56 billion,
said last month it would consider an acquisition in Europe in
its board meeting on July 2. It is already in the process of
setting up a European unit to expand its global footprint.
The Economic Times reported on Wednesday quoting two unnamed
sources that the Bengaluru-based company had sounded out
Valcambi about a deal, which could be all in cash. (bit.ly/1C8hhgY)
Valcambi could not be immediately reached for comment.
Located at Balerna in south-eastern Switzerland and
majority-owned by U.S. gold producer Newmont Mining Corp
, Valcambi has a capacity to refine about 2,000 tonnes of
gold, silver and platinum per year.
In its latest results statement, Rajesh Exports said it is
debt-free and, with a capacity to process 250 tonnes of gold per
year, is the largest gold jewellery maker in the world.
The company's shares were up 9.6 percent in Wednesday
afternoon trade. The stock has jumped 150 percent this year.
($1 = 63.5700 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by Clara Denina in LONDON; Writing by
Krishna N. Das; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)