UPDATE 1-India gang rape victim dies in Singapore hospital

SINGAPORE Dec 29 The Indian gang-rape victim
whose assault in New Delhi triggered nationwide protests has
died, the Singapore hospital treating her said on Saturday.
"We are very sad to report that the patient passed away
peacefully at 4.45 a.m. on Dec 29, 2012 (1645 GMT Friday). Her
family and officials from the High Commission of India were by
her side," Mount Elizabeth Hospital Chief Executive Officer
Kelvin Loh said in a statement.
The 23-year-old medical student, who was severely beaten,
raped for almost an hour and thrown out of a moving bus in New
Delhi on Dec 16, was airlifted to Singapore on Dec. 26 for
specialist treatment.
The attack had sparked demonstrations across India,
culminating last weekend in pitched battles between police and
protesters outraged over the lack of safety for women in the
capital.
"Despite all efforts by a team of eight specialists in Mount
Elizabeth Hospital to keep her stable, her condition continued
to deteriorate over these two days. She had suffered from severe
organ failure following serious injuries to her body and brain."
"She was courageous in fighting for her life for so long
against the odds but the trauma to her body was too severe for
her to overcome," he added.