India's Rashtriya weighing investment in Canadian potash mines

MUMBAI, Sept 1 India's state-run Rashtriya
Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd is considering a
possible $1 billion investment in Canadian potash mines to
secure long-term supply of the soil nutrient, the company's
chairman said.
India is the world's No.2 buyer of potash, and its major
suppliers including Potash Corp, Mosaic Co, and
Agrium Inc. The country meets its entire potash
requirement through imports.
"We would appoint a consultant who will identify potash
mines in Canada where we can invest, maybe as a joint venture
partner," R. G. Rajan told Reuters late on Friday. The potential
investment would be supported by the Indian government, he said.
India imported about 2.7 million tonnes of muriate of
potash, or MoP, at an average price of $500 per tonne during the
fiscal year ended March, government data showed.
Separately, Rashtriya Chemicals, also India's No.3 urea
maker, expects the government to start a share sale in the
company during the quarter ending March 2013, Rajan said.
The sale would reduce the government's holding in the
company to 80 percent from its current 92.5 percent, he said.