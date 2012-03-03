版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 3日 星期六 16:45 BJT

India's Dr. Reddy's get U.S. nod for schizophrenia capsules

MUMBAI, March 3 India's Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. said on Saturday it has received a U.S. drug regulator approval for the generic version of Geodon capsules, that are used to treat schizophrenia.

The Geodon brand, made by Pfizer, had sales of about $1.34 billion in the U.S. in 2011, the Indian drug maker said in a statement.

