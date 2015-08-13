UPDATE 2-Political blocking leaves Modi's India reform schedule in tatters

(Adds finance minister's comments)
By Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI Aug 13 Indian Prime Minister Narendra
Modi's reform agenda suffered another major setback on Thursday
when lawmakers ended the summer parliament session acrimoniously
and without approving a tax reform bill aimed at faster economic
growth.
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) bill is seen as low-hanging
fruit among free-market reforms as it has rare bipartisan
support. But it fell victim to an impasse over allegations of
impropriety against Modi's cabinet and party colleagues.
The Indian leader's failure to secure parliament's backing
for the measure could push back more contentious bills such as
labour and land legislation, which businesses and economists say
are critical to create millions of jobs.
No laws were passed in the upper house in the three-week
session. Debate descended into insults that spilled to the
streets, where opposition lawmakers marched and Modi's cabinet
staged a counter protest under a statue of Mahatma Gandhi.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley angrily said delaying the bill
until the parliament opens in December will make it "extremely
difficult" to meet a deadline to launch by April the new sales
tax, which he says will add two points to economic growth.
He held out hope of meeting the deadline, saying the
government might reconvene parliament earlier to pass GST.
"We have not taken any decision as yet," he told reporters.
"We are determined and will make all efforts to implement it
(GST) from April."
But the government first needs to reach a rapprochement
with the opposition Congress party that is adamant in its demand
for the resignation of three of Modi's colleagues.
Political opposition had already forced the Indian leader to
backtrack on a pro-business land bill.
"The bigger picture is that PM Modi has missed another major
opportunity to push ahead with contentious reforms," Shilan
Shah, an economist with Capital Economics, wrote in a research
note.
Indian businesses have long coveted GST to subsume a thicket
of federal and state levies that inflate costs. The tax has been
watered down to win the backing of states, but HSBC said in a
note this week it would still add 60 basis points to growth.
The Congress party, which lost power to Modi last year,
championed the measure while in office. By scuttling the tax,
for now, the party has denied Modi a victory ahead of his annual
Independence Day speech on Saturday.
The Congress party's repeated disruptions made the
parliamentary session the least productive since Modi took
office in May 2014.
Modi has asked his lawmakers as well as ministers to launch
a nationwide campaign against the tactics of the Congress party.
"It's been frustrating for the whole country," Jaitley said.
"This was a disruption without a cause."
