Key ally pulls out of Indian government over reforms

* PM Singh's coalition gov't seen unlikely to fall
* Ally demands backtrack on fuel price hike, retail reform
* Reforms seen as key to reviving growth in India
* Opposition to push for confidence vote
By Sujoy Dhar
KOLKATA, India, Sept 19 Indian Prime Minister
Manmohan Singh's biggest ally has pulled out of the Congress-led
ruling coalition, tipping the government into a minority as a
political firestorm over big-ticket reform measures escalates in
the world's most populous democracy.
Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of West Bengal state, had
demanded the government reverse its decision to raise diesel
prices and open India's supermarket sector to investment from
foreign chains such as Wal-Mart Stores.
The pullout of her Trinamool Congress party (TMC) on Tuesday
evening is unlikely to topple the government as Singh can count
on two other powerful regional parties outside the coalition to
prop it up. But both these parties are also opposed to retail
liberalisation, which could once again endanger a closely
watched policy that stalled last year after street protests.
Retail reform was among a series of "big bang" economic
reforms launched last week. They are seen as crucial to reviving
India's flagging economic growth, reining in a bloated fiscal
deficit and warding off the spectre of a credit rating
downgrade.
But the measures sparked a furious backlash from Banerjee
and other political parties, who condemned them as a needless
attack on India's hundreds of millions of poor people.
A senior leader in the main opposition Bharatiya Janata
Party (BJP) told Reuters it would try to push for a confidence
vote in a special session of parliament it plans to convene.
Singh's renewed drive for reforms had cheered investors as a
sign that the government was finally shaking off months of
policy inertia. The Congress party appears confident of
surviving opposition to the reforms and has so far held firm
against calls for them to be rolled back.
"The government have lost their credentials. If they cannot
keep their friendship with us, they cannot keep it with anyone,"
Banerjee told reporters on Tuesday after a meeting of her party
in the eastern city of Kolkata, seat of her government.
"DIDI" A THORN IN CONGRESS' SIDE
The withdrawal of the 19 TMC MPs in the lower house of
parliament puts the government in a minority.
But it is unlikely to destabilise the coalition in the short
term. Congress has the formal support of the Bahujan Samaj Party
(BSP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP), who have a combined total of
43 seats in parliament, to keep it afloat. It needs a minimum of
272 seats out of 543 in the lower house.
"The government will survive. We have the numbers," said Tom
Vadakkan, media secretary for the Congress party. "We've done
our calculations. We have 272."
Growth in Asia's third-largest economy has languished near
its slowest in three years amid an avalanche of criticism for
Singh's government, which has grappled with a spate of political
scandals since his second term began in 2009.
"The government is in a critical situation but they will
somehow survive for now," said political analyst Amulya Ganguli.
"A minority government cannot, however, last that long. We
may look at elections being brought forward," he said. National
elections are due by 2014, when Singh is expected to stand down.
Several party and government officials had earlier told
Reuters that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi had assessed the risks
of losing coalition allies over the measures and concluded the
government was safe.
"While the Samajwadi Party condemns the actions taken by the
UPA (United Progressive Alliance) government, we are not going
to withdraw our support to it," Samajwadi spokesman Ram Gopal
Yadav said, speaking after Banerjee's withdrawal.
A spokesman for the BSP said the party would decide at a
meeting in October whether to keep supporting the government.
The BJP will push for a confidence vote but it cannot
officially do so until parliament reopens in the next session
due in December. The party may pressure the Indian president to
hold a special session for the vote earlier than that.
Banerjee came to power in West Bengal in 2011, ending more
than three decades of Communist rule in the state. Colloquially
known as "Didi", or "elder sister", Banerjee's supporters hail
her as a champion of India's poor and dispossessed.
But her politics have been a thorn in the side of the
government. Her protests were instrumental in blocking a slew of
economic measures, from retail reform to allowing foreign direct
investment into India's aviation and insurance sectors.
"We waited enough time," Banerjee said. "They have to
withdraw FDI in retail if they want us to stay, they have
reverse their decisions on LPG subsidy and diesel hike."