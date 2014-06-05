India's market regulator accuses Factorial of insider trading

| MUMBAI, June 5
MUMBAI, June 5 India's stock market regulator
accused Hong Kong-based Factorial Capital Management Ltd of
insider trading, saying it suspected the hedge fund had shorted
L&T Finance Holdings Ltd before the announcement of a
share sale in the company in mid-March.
The Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday
also reserved the option of looking into Credit Suisse's Indian
unit, which had been the broker for L&T Finance's share sale,
but did not accuse the investment bank of any wrongdoing or
announce the start of an actual investigation.
The accusation against pan-Asia multi-asset hedge fund
Factorial marks the outcome of an unusually quick investigation
by an Indian regulator long regarded as too timid in going after
potential insider trading violations.
The claims involving Factorial come as SEBI chairman U.K.
Sinha has stepped up the fight against securities fraud in a
country where many believe insider trading and share
manipulation to be rampant.
SEBI said Factorial would have 21 days from the date of its
order to file a reply and request a personal hearing with the
Indian regulator.
Factorial did not reply to an emailed query. Emailed queries
to Credit Suisse officials in Hong Kong and New York also went
unanswered.
"It may prima facie be inferred that Factorial was in
possession of the information about the likely floor price of
the OFS (offer for sale) and such information was an
'unpublished price sensitive information'," said the SEBI order.
In a seven-page document, SEBI said it had established that
Factorial along with more than 70 institutional investors, not
identified, were approached by Credit Suisse about their
interest in a potential share sale of L&T Finance by its
majority owner Larsen & Toubro Ltd, India's biggest
engineering company.
An L&T spokesperson did not answer calls to his phone and
email made outside regular business hours.
Such informal gauges of investor appetites are legal and
typical ahead of actual transactions.
SEBI said Factorial then aggressively built a big short
position in L&T Finance derivatives on March 13 - accounting for
84.15 percent of all its outstanding futures and options
positions - and then covered its shorts through purchases in the
heavily discounted share offering.
L&T Finance shares subsequently fell 7.2 percent to 79.15
rupees on March 13, and at the close of the session L&T
announced it would sell 55.5 million shares in L&T Finance at a
floor price of 70 rupees per share.
SEBI said Factorial's transaction on March 13 had netted the
hedge fund a profit of around 200 million rupees ($3.37
million), and said it found the transaction "aberrant and
suspicious".
The regulator said the fund's massive short positions in L&T
Finance's derivatives ahead of the discounted share sale led to
suspicion about the fund's access to information on the
discounted share sale.
"It is highly unlikely that one who does not have any
exposure in the scrip will take such an aggressive short
position," SEBI said, "unless it had some definite information
about fall in price of the scrip in near future." Scrip is a
reference to the company's stock.
SEBI added its examination of chat transcripts provided by
Credit Suisse Securities (India) Private Ltd showed that on
March 13, before the L&T announcement, brokers at the investment
bank had exchanged messages such as "likely to come in at a
steep discount about 70 types" amongst themselves.
But SEBI aid it could not determine the extent to which such
information had been shared.
"In my view, this aspect needs thorough investigation so as
to come to a definite conclusion," wrote the SEBI official who
carried out the investigation.
In April, SEBI began a formal investigation into the surge
in the stock price of Ranbaxy Laboratories in the
run-up to its planned $3.2 billion merger with Sun
Pharmaceutical Industries.
SEBI last year received enhanced investigation powers from
parliament, including the ability to monitor investors' call
records as part of its investigation.
The regulator also proposed overhauling its two-decade-old
insider trading law, but has not yet issued final rules.
($1 = 59.3100 Indian Rupees)
(Additional reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; editing by Andrew
Roche)