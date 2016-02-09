UPDATE 4-India introduces net neutrality rules barring Facebook's free Internet

* Telecom regulator rules against differential data pricing
* Facebook's free Internet plan offered limited Web services
* Facebook says to continue efforts to eliminate Web
barriers
(Adds graphic; no changes to text)
By Sankalp Phartiyal and Himank Sharma
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Feb 8 India introduced rules
on Monday to prevent Internet service providers from having
different pricing policies for accessing different parts of the
Web, in a setback to Facebook Inc's plan to roll out a
pared-back free Internet service to the masses.
The new rules came after a two-month-long consultation
process that saw Facebook launching a big advertising
campaign in support of its Free Basics programme, which runs in
more than 35 developing countries.
The programme offers pared-down Internet services on mobile
phones, along with access to the company's own social network
and messaging services, without charge.
The service, earlier known as internet.org, has also run
into trouble in other countries that have accused Facebook of
infringing the principle of net neutrality - the concept that
all websites and data on the Internet be treated equally.
Critics and Internet activists argue that allowing access to
a select few apps and Web services for free would put small
content providers and start-ups that don't participate at a
disadvantage.
On his Facebook page, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg wrote,
"Connecting India is an important goal we won't give up on,
because more than a billion people in India don't have access to
the internet. We know that connecting them can help lift people
out of poverty, create millions of jobs and spread education
opportunities."
On Monday, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India
(TRAI), which had suspended the free Facebook service pending a
policy decision, said Internet service providers would not be
allowed to discriminate on pricing for different Web services.
"Essentially everything on the Internet is agnostic in the
sense that it cannot be priced differently," TRAI Chairman Ram
Sevak Sharma said at a news conference.
Although the new rules will also have implications for plans
by Indian telecom operators to make money from rapidly surging
Web traffic through differential pricing, Facebook's campaign
turned the spotlight on the social networking giant.
Free Basics is part of Facebook's ambition to expand in its
largest market outside the United States. Only 252 million out
of India's 1.3 billion people have Internet access.
"We are delighted by the regulator's recognition of the
irreversible damage that stands to be done to the open Internet
by allowing differential pricing," said Mishi Choudhary, a New
York-based lawyer who led an online campaign against Facebook.
Facebook shares closed down 4.2 percent at $99.75 on the
Nasdaq amid broad weakness in U.S. markets.
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Writing by Himank Sharma;
Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee, Mark Potter, Ted Kerr, Stephen R.
Trousdale and Leslie Adler)