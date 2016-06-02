India market regulator pitches country to Silicon Valley investors

| SAN FRANCISCO, June 2
SAN FRANCISCO, June 2 The head of India's
financial markets regulator visited Silicon Valley this week to
promote rule changes in his country protecting minority
shareholders and encourage more investment in his country's
thriving technology startups.
U.K. Sinha, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of
India, said improved regulations make it much easier for
investors in the country's over-4,000 technology startups to
eventually cash out through initial public offers in Asia's
third-largest economy.
"The technology startup scene in India has picked up
dramatically," Sinha told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.
"A lot of investment has taken place in those companies from
Silicon Valley. The question is how they exit, and what is the
minority shareholder protection available to them?"
A 2013 overhaul of India's corporate governance rules
clamped down on related-party transactions benefiting majority
shareholders. It also beefed up the role of independent
directors and audit committees on company boards.
Minority shareholders in India now have stronger rights than
in the United States, Sinha said.
In Silicon Valley, corporate governance can be a thorny
issue. In April, Facebook said it would create a new
class of non-voting shares so that Chief Executive Officer Mark
Zuckerberg could give away his wealth without relinquishing
control of the social media juggernaut he founded.
Alphabet has its own widely traded non-voting
shares.
In a recent World Bank report, India ranks among the top 13
countries for protecting the rights of minority investors, with
the United States lagging in 35th place.
Still, IPOs in India's tech sector remain extremely rare,
partly because investors in the country are unaccustomed or even
skeptical of the how venture capitalists value cash-burning
companies with no physical assets, Sinha said.
In March, Indian online retailer Infibeam became
India's first e-commerce company to list its shares, raising $67
million. There are hopes of potential listings from major
competitors Flipkart and Snapdeal.
To encourage more startups to go public, India has created
an alternative set of regulations they may choose to follow.
Comparable to the Jobs Act introduced in the United States
four years ago, Indian startups may elect to follow rules
requiring less disclosure ahead of their listings, but which
also restrict their share sales to sophisticated investors.
"We are encouraging these companies to go public. We have
met most of their requirements," Sinha said. "They will get
listed because their private equity investors have to have an
exit."
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by David Gregorio)