India asks Reliance, BP to share D6 records with federal auditor

BRIEF-SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP SAYS HAS ACQUIRED ASSETS OF TENNIS MEDIA
* SINCLAIR TO ACQUIRE TENNIS MEDIA COMPANY; ALIGNS TENNIS MAGAZINE, TENNIS.COM AND TENNIS CHANNEL ON UNIFIED PLATFORM
July 17 India's oil ministry has asked Reliance Industries and joint venture partner BP to submit all records and accounts relating to their D6 gas block off the country's east coast to the federal auditor, a government statement said on Tuesday.
"It was ... brought to (the companies') notice that CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) recommended withholding of sanction to work plans and budgets if access to records is denied to CAG," the statement said, referring to a meeting between the companies and the ministry on July 13.
"Therefore, the company representatives were requested to make all the records and accounts of the KG D6 block available to the Comptroller and Auditor General as provided for in the Production Sharing Contract," the statement said.
Reliance holds a 60 percent stake in the block, while BP has a 30 percent share.
Canada's Niko Resources Ltd, which has a 10 percent stake in the block, last month slashed the reserve estimate for the block. It estimated that total proved plus probable reserves at the block had decreased to 1.93 trillion cubic feet (tcf) as of March 31.
* SINCLAIR TO ACQUIRE TENNIS MEDIA COMPANY; ALIGNS TENNIS MAGAZINE, TENNIS.COM AND TENNIS CHANNEL ON UNIFIED PLATFORM
March 1 If you want to understand an industry you have to understand how employees get paid, and for what.
* Dow hits 21K for first time, dollar index hits seven-week high