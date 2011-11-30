India's Reliance plans to raise $1 bln bond - report

Nov 30 India's Reliance Industries
plans to raise more than $1 billion in foreign
currency convertible bonds (FCCB) next month, the Economic Times
reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed senior official at a
bank with knowledge of the issue.
Gas and oil major Reliance has appointed Citibank,
Bank of America Corp and UBS AG as merchant
bankers for the proposed 10-year bond issue, the newspaper said,
quoting anonymous banking sources.
A spokesman for Reliance declined to comment on the report
when reached by Reuters.
Reliance, India's most valuable company by market
capitalization, had completed a $1.091 billion, five-year term
loan from foreign investors in August, its third syndicated
facility in nine months.
It will use the proceeds from the proposed sale to fund its
shale gas ventures in the United States and to invest in its
refinery in Jamnagar in western India, the paper said.