UPDATE 1-Reliance may shut Indian KG D6 gas fields by '16 -govt

NEW DELHI Oct 9 Reliance Industries
and its partners may have to shut under-performing gas fields in
2015/16 that used to be India's second-biggest producer, Oil
Secretary G. C. Chaturvedi said on Tuesday.
Declining output might mean the D6 fields in the Krishna
Godavari (KG) basin off India's east coast have to close,
Chaturvedi said, something that would make India more reliant on
costly liquefied natural gas imports.
In response to a question on whether the consortium might
have to shut the fields in 2015/16, Chaturvedi told a news
conference: "That is a fear. If it (output) keeps coming down
for a longer period, it will come to an (end)... naturally."
"Having the capacity to handle 120 mmscmd (million metric
standard cubic metres per day) and running it at 10 (is) almost
declaring it shut. It will not be commercially viable," he said.
Analysts Morgan Stanley said on Monday the fields could be
exhausted in five years.
Output at the D1 and D3 fields in the KG D6 block has
dropped to 26 mmscmd from 60 mmscmd in 2010 and is now projected
to fall to 20 mmscmd in 2014/15, never having reached the
forecast peak flow of 80 mmscmd.
The Reliance-led consortium has said the problems are
related to geological complexities, Oil Minister S. Jaipal Reddy
said on Tuesday. But the oil ministry has asked arbitrators to
look at the matter.
"We are not convinced (it is geological complexity). The
director general of hydrocarbons is not convinced. Therefore the
matter has been referred to arbitrators," Reddy said.
India's total gas output is now expected to decline 9
percent in the current fiscal year to 43 billion cubic metres
from a year earlier, largely due to the D6 declines.
Output at D6 could rise, however, once satellite fields in
the block start production, Chaturvedi said.
The four satellite fields will begin gas production from
mid-2016 and their peak output would touch 10.36 mmscmd, Junior
Oil Minister R.P.N. Singh told lawmakers in March.
Chaturvedi said BP, which has a 30 percent share in
the block, has suggested that there is a possibility of more gas
reserves if they were allowed to drill to deeper depths.
But the approval for this is yet to be given by the
government.
Canadian company Niko Resources which has a 10
percent stake in the D6 block, estimates that total proved plus
probable reserves at the block had decreased to 1.93 trillion
cubic feet as of March 31.