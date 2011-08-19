Reliance Comm puts tower unit on the block for $5 bln-sources

Aug 19 Billionaire Anil Ambani's Reliance
Communications has hired UBS to sell its 95-percent stake in
tower unit Reliance Infratel and has reached out to several
strategic and private-equity firms, including Blackstone and
UAE's Etisalat, asking for $5 billion for the stake, three
sources with direct knowledge said.
Potential bidders have said Reliance's valuation of the
stake is at least a billion dollars too high, two of the sources
said, adding that the process was still in a very early stage.
UBS has reached out to U.S. companies American
Tower and Crown Castle International , India's
Viom Networks and UAE's Etisalat , said the sources,
who declined to be identified because the process is not public
yet.
The bank has also reached out to private-equity firms
Carlyle, Apax Partners and Blackstone , the sources said.
UBS declined to comment. Reliance Comm was not immediately
available for comment.
(Reporting By Jui Chakravorty and Indulal P.M.; Additional
reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing
by Aradhana Aravindan)