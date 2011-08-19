UPDATE 1-Reliance Comm puts tower unit on the block for $5 bln-sources

* Has hired UBS to handle sale-sources
* UBS has reached out to several strategics, PE
firms-sources
* Potential bidders say valuation at least a billion dollars
too high-sources
* Reliance Comm needs to pare $7.5 bln of debt
(Adds details, bylines)
By Jui Chakravorty and Indulal PM
MUMBAI, Aug 19 Billionaire Anil Ambani's
Reliance Communications has hired UBS to sell its
95-percent stake in tower unit Reliance Infratel and has reached
out to several strategic and private-equity firms, asking for $5
billion for the stake, three sources with direct knowledge said.
Potential bidders have expressed concern about debt-laden
Reliance's valuation being at least a billion dollars too high,
two of the sources said, adding that the process was still at a
very early stage.
UBS has reached out to U.S. companies American
Tower and Crown Castle International , India's
Viom Networks and UAE's Etisalat , said the sources,
who declined to be identified because the process is not public
yet.
The bank has also reached out to private-equity firms
Carlyle, Apax Partners and Blackstone , the sources said.
UBS and Reliance Comm declined comment.
Reliance Comm, controlled by Anil Ambani, who ranked 36 on
the Forbes global rich list last year, said in May it had
several offers for its tower arm. But the sources told Reuters
there were no formal offers on the table yet, mainly because of
huge gaps in valuation.
Reliance Communications is battling a fast-growing
but ferociously competitive Indian cellular market as low call
prices and high operational costs squeeze margins.
Eight straight quarters of falling profits and failed
attempts to raise cash are eroding investor confidence in the
company, whose stock has lost 48 percent of its value so far
this year, leaving the company valued at $3.45 billion.
By comparison, shares of larger rival Bharti Airtel
are up more than 9 percent this year, while Idea
Cellular has gained 37 percent.
Last year, Reliance Comm attempted to sell a 26 percent
stake in itself to pare debt. But it found no takers.
A plan to float its tower unit in an initial public offering
also failed to take off and a deal to merge its tower arm with a
rival collapsed.
LOWER VALUATION
Tower valuations, based on analyst expectations and past
deals, average about $100,000 per tower. For Reliance's 50,000
towers, that would come to a valuation of $5 billion.
But sources said potential bidders value Reliance Comm
assets at a far lower price mainly because the company needs to
sell its stake to help recover some of its $7.5 billion debt.
The clock is ticking and costs are seen rising as Reliance
Comm struggles to cut debt ahead of a major bond redemption next
year.
The cost of insuring against debt default in Reliance Comm
through credit default swaps (CDS) has risen, with the 5-year
CDS jumping 145 basis points since the beginning of this year. A
$925 million bond maturing in March 2012 has a conversion price
of 654 rupees.
Since the bond is out of the money at current prices, the
firm is likely to have to shell out about $1.2 billion for the
2012 debt.
Also hurting valuations for its tower units is its tenant
count. Such companies usually rent out towers to mobile
carriers, making their number of tenants a key factor when
calculating valuation.
Reliance Infratel gets most of its revenue from Reliance
Comm, and has fewer external tenants than Bharti's tower arm or
that of Vodafone Essar and Idea's joint venture Indus Towers,
analysts have said.
To add to the company's woes, Ambani in February became the
highest-profile executive to be questioned by federal police
investigating a telecoms fraud that state auditors say cost the
government $39 billion in lost revenue.
No executives from Reliance Communications have been charged
and the company has denied any wrongdoing.
(Additional reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Sumeet
Chatterjee; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)