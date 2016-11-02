India to launch clean energy equity fund of up to $2 bln - sources

* Initial funding of $1 bln to be available in six months
* Govt hopes to attract pension, insurance funds as
investors
By Krishna N. Das
NEW DELHI, Nov 2 The Indian government and three
state-run firms will jointly set up an equity fund of up to $2
billion for renewable energy companies to tap into to help New
Delhi meet its clean energy goals, two government sources told
Reuters on Wednesday.
Private and public companies will be able to dip into an
initial amount of more than $1 billion starting next fiscal
year, said the sources with direct knowledge of the decision
taken after a meeting of government officials more than a month
ago. India's government hopes the Clean Energy Equity Fund
(CEEF) will attract pension and insurance funds from Canada and
Europe.
Around $600 million of the initial pool will come from the
National Investment and Infrastructure Fund, under the finance
ministry, and the rest from state entities NTPC Ltd,
Rural Electrification Corp and the Indian Renewable
Energy Development Agency, according to one of the
sources.
The sources declined to be named as they are not authorised
to talk to the media. Officials at the finance ministry, new and
renewable energy ministry, NTPC, Rural Electrification, and
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target of raising
India's renewable energy target to 175 gigawatts by 2022, more
than five times current usage, as part of the fight against
climate change by the world's third-biggest greenhouse gas
emitter and to supply power to all of the country's 1.3 billion
people.
The program will depend on getting as much as $175 billion
in funding with 70 percent of that likely in bank loans and the
rest as equity, the sources said.
The government reckons loans are not a problem but providing
equity to investors may be difficult due to uncertainties over
returns, one of the sources said.
"As we expand our clean energy capacity, there may be a
shortage of equity next year," said the source. "Private equity
is seen as risky in India but if the government itself creates a
fund, that gives a lot of confidence."
India's clean energy push was set back earlier this year
when U.S. solar company SunEdison filed for
bankruptcy. The company is now looking to secure partners to see
through its planned India projects.
Nevertheless, companies are still keen to invest in clean
energy.
Japan's Softbank Corp, Taiwan's Foxconn
and India's Bharti Enterprises have pledged to invest about $20
billion in India's renewable sector. Global solar giants like
First Solar Inc, Trina Solar Ltd and Fortum
are also expanding their presence.
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Additional reporting by Rajesh
Kumar Singh; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)