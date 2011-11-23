India cabinet to discuss FDI in multi-brand retail on Thurs

NEW DELHI Nov 23 India's federal cabinet on Thursday will discuss allowing 51 percent foreign direct investment (FDI) in multi-brand retail and 100 percent in single-brand retail, a government spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

"The policy on FDI in retail is on the cabinet agenda," Neelam Kapur, principal director general with the Indian government, told Reuters.

India currently allows 51 percent foreign investment in single-brand retailers and 100 percent for wholesale operations, a policy that the world's top retailer Wal-Mart and Carrefour among others have lobbied to change for years.

In the backdrop of a slowing economy and the government struggling to shake off an image of policy paralysis, momentum to open up the multi-brand sector appears to have picked up. (Reporting by Matthias Williams; editing by Malini Menon)