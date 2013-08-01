India eases investment rules for foreign retailers

NEW DELHI Aug 1 India eased investment rules for the retail sector on Thursday in a renewed attempt to attract foreign supermarket operators such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Tesco, a cabinet minister who did not wish to be named told reporters.

No details of the measures were immediately available.

India, which threw open its supermarket sector to foreign retailers in September 2012, has not yet received a single application due to ambiguity around existing entry rules.