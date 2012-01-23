REFILE-Sourcing clause could deter foreign retailers in India

* U.S. retailers concerned about local sourcing clause
* U.S.-India Business Council to meet Indian gov't Jan. 31
* Sweden's IKEA says sourcing conditions difficult
* Spanish retailer Inditex plans to bring second brand to
India
By Nandita Bose
MUMBAI, Jan 23 Local-sourcing requirements
could deter foreign retailers from taking advantage of new rules
allowing them to take full ownership of their operations in
India, and many potential investors are seeking more clarity
from the government.
India formally eliminated restrictions on foreign investment
in its single-brand retail sector earlier this month, but made
it mandatory for foreign firms to source 30 percent of their
requirements from small and medium enterprises.
The caveat defines small industries as those with a total
investment in plant and machinery of up to 50 million rupees
(about $1 million).
Representatives from the U.S.-India Business Council, which
works towards strengthening trade ties, will visit India on Jan.
31 to discuss the finer details of the sourcing clause with
government officials in New Delhi, council president Ron Somers,
who is based in Washington DC, told Reuters.
Many retailers are keen to invest in India but are concerned
about the local-sourcing clause, he said.
"We need more clarity on the fine print. We need to
understand what this local-sourcing requirement means for our
companies, as single-brand retail comprises of many different
kinds of businesses," he said.
"We understand the intention and the background for the
clause... But this will be a difficult policy to make work if it
is followed right to the letter," he said.
"It may not create the rush or flood of investment initially
because of these different fine-print provisions."
The council has estimated that the Indian single-brand
retail market will grow threefold to $20-$25 billion in five
years.
Single-brand retail comprises a wide range of speciality
formats, including electronics, apparel, cosmetics, footwear
and fast-food.
"The level of technology, quality and scale which is
required by global brands is not going to be present with the
these very small businesses," said Debashish Mukherjee, a
partner and vice-president at consultancy firm AT Kearney.
"With the same revenue, the company has to go to more
suppliers so that they are less than $1 million (maximum
investment). It will create huge supply chain problems."
Josefin Thorell, a spokeswoman for Swedish furniture firm
IKEA, said on Monday that India was an interesting
market but the company needed a better understanding of what the
guidelines entail.
"We have found that the conditions applied to local-sourcing
from SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) might be
difficult for us to live up to," she said from Sweden.
However, we are optimistic and hope to be able to present
more information shortly about our possibilities to establish
retail operations in the country once the conditions are right."
The Financial Times reported earlier that IKEA was holding
back on plans to enter India, citing the local-sourcing clause
as an obstacle.
"We need to see what (the restrictions) will mean for us. We
are patient because the conditions need to be right. In this
sector, when everything seems to be okay, then we will be in,"
Chief Executive Mikael Ohlsson was quoted as saying.
In December, the government suspended plans to open India's
$450 billion supermarket sector to foreign firms, backtracking
from one of its boldest reforms in years.
Removing restrictions in the single-brand sector -- which
was announced at the same time as the supermarket policy change
-- was relatively uncontroversial.
A number of retail players are pressing ahead with plans to
enter and expand in the country in joint venture partnerships
with a 51 percent foreign ownership cap.
The 51 percent cap, which was permitted even earlier, does
not make local sourcing mandatory.
Starbucks Corp, for example, is in the process of
finalising a retail partnership with India's Tata Coffee Ltd
. An announcement is likely by the end of the month,
Tata Coffee has said.
Spain's Inditex Group, which owns fashion brand Zara and
operates in India through a partnership with Trent,
another Tata Group company, said its expansion plans for its
joint venture in India were unchanged.
"We are not changing at all our expansion plans there," the
company's public relations department said in an email, quoting
Chairman Pablo Isla.
"Currently we're present only with Zara. We are beginning to
consider the possibility of introducing other brands. Probably
Massimo Dutti would be the first one," he was quoted as saying.
Reliance Retail, a unit of industrial conglomerate Reliance
Industries, which has joint ventures with Marks &
Spencer and U.S. clothing chain Diesel, among others,
has said it expects its partners to continue with their joint
ventures in India and not try to go it alone.