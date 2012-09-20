In India, a nation of shopkeepers frets over retail reform

| NEW DELHI, Sept 20
NEW DELHI, Sept 20 Customers squeezing through
the narrow aisles of Sushant Goel's tiny grocery store in
central Delhi need to be careful. Just brushing up against the
rickety free-standing shelves packed with food and toiletries
can cause them to wobble dangerously.
Goel, 61, inherited the general store, or kirana, in Delhi's
Bengali Market from his father 23 years ago and is now slowly
handing over the business to his sons. Like many kiranas, it is
a business built on a reputation for reliability of service, one
earned over generations.
But thousands of kirana owners like Goel planned to close
their shops on Thursday to protest against a government decision
to allow in foreign supermarkets such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc
. They fear the move could lead to the destruction of the
ubiquitous family-owned stores that occupy a central place in
Indian daily life and help give the country the highest shop
density in the world.
"If these big guys storm in and wreck what I've fostered for
decades, then my family and I will have to resort to a different
business," said Goel, who - after much thought - decided to open
on Thursday because he couldn't afford to lose the business.
These fears are being exploited by the main opposition
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), despite the pro-business party
itself having championed retail reform when it was in power more
than a decade ago. Elections are due soon in several states, and
many, including Goel, see the BJP's call for protests as a
cynical ploy to curry favour with kirana owners.
With an estimated 50 million kiranas and some 220 million
people dependent on them for their livelihoods, according to the
Confederation of All India Traders, mom-and-pop store owners
represent a huge political constituency. India, it is said, is a
nation of shopkeepers.
Political parties of all stripes have loudly rejected the
government's decision and warned that better-organised foreign
supermarkets will wipe out kiranas, leaving millions unemployed.
But Reuters interviews with industry analysts, store owners
and some of their customers suggest that while change is
inevitable in India's mostly unorganised retail sector, kiranas
will likely survive and perhaps even thrive alongside
supermarkets.
How? Location.
Kiranas are in every nook and cranny of densely populated
neighbourhoods, whereas domestic supermarkets are mostly found
in shopping malls. With land at a premium, foreign supermarkets
will likely have to set up shop outside the main cities.
Kiranas also offer goods and services specifically tailored
to customers who usually live only a few blocks away from the
store. Want a box of matches delivered free to your home, or two
eggs instead of six, or rice by the ounce instead of the pound,
and all of it on credit until the end of the month?
Kirana owners understand the importance of customer loyalty
in a competitive market and easily accommodate such requests.
"It's like craving Domino's Pizza and spicy street-side
snacks at the same time. I want a mix of both," said investment
banker Aramya Jain, 38, as she shopped in Goel's kirana, picking
up a bottle of mango pickle, an assortment of Indian spices,
foreign-brand cereal and chocolate syrup.
Kirana shops vary in size, most of them smaller than 400
square feet (37.2 sq metres). Some are walk-in stores but many
owners operate out of residential garages or run
hole-in-the-wall operations where they sell their goods over the
counter.
"The political mayhem over fears of extinction of these
shops seems misplaced," the Federation of Indian Chambers of
Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and global accounting firm
PricewaterhouseCoopers said in a study released this month.
"The traditional kirana stores and outlets in India have
been able to compete very successfully with modern retail for a
very long time," it said. "Their presence in the midst of a
residential area is a big advantage."
BANKING ON CUSTOMER LOYALTY
Driven by a swelling middle class and growing incomes, the
value of the retail sector is expected to surge to $1.3 trillion
by 2020, the report said. Organised retail, which now accounts
for only about 5 percent of the sector, is expected to outstrip
growth by unorganised retail, for which read kiranas.
Estimates of the current size of the retail sector vary.
FICCI pegged it at $500 billion, but government data gives a
lower estimate of $350-$370 billion.
While Sushant Goel is hopeful his business will ultimately
survive the entry of foreign supermarkets, just as it weathered
the arrival of national supermarkets a decade ago, other kirana
owners are not so confident.
In the industrial hub of Noida, about 16 km (10 miles) from
Goel's store, Brijesh Bhati stands inside his dimly lit store,
which operates out of a 300 square feet garage - just enough
space for two employees to grab goods off the shelves and hand
them over the counter to customers.
"If the foreigners do come in, they will snatch everything
from us. It will be like the British Raj again. But we will
drive them out, just like we did before," said Bhati.
The "foreigners", many of whom already operate joint
cash-and-carry ventures with Indian partners, won't be coming in
any time soon. The government's new policy of allowing foreign
chains a 51 percent stake in supermarkets for the first time
comes with tough conditions.
Foreign retailers will be allowed to set up only in cities
with a population of more than 1 million and only in states that
want them. The retailers must make a minimum investment of $100
million and must source at least 30 percent of goods from local,
small industries.
But the Confederation of All India Traders, which represents
small and medium-sized businesses in the unorganised retail
sector, fears that foreign supermarkets will crush opposition by
undercutting the mom-and-pop stores with lower prices.
"Once they are able to wipe out the competition, they
control and dominate the retail and then dictate the prices,"
said Praveen Khandelwal, the confederation's general secretary.
"If we allow them to have total control from back-end to
front-end, then the country will become captive at the hands of
multinational companies."
Such fears are overblown, said Debashish Mukherjee, a partner
at global management consultancy A.T. Kearney. Consumers tend to
visit supermarkets to do monthly shops or make bulk purchases
while still relying on mom-and-pop stores for smaller items.
Back in his new Delhi store, Goel is banking on carefully
earned customer loyalty to keep him in business: the
well-thumbed notebooks on his counter containing customers'
monthly credit accounts are key to that.
"Over the years we've become like family to most of our
customers and that's why we offer them services that foreign
supermarkets most likely will not," he said.