UPDATE 1-Roche cancer drug suffers patent setback in India

* Roche considering further course of action over Herceptin
* Latest blow for Big Pharma in India
ZURICH Aug 5 India has partly revoked patents
granted to a Roche Holding AG breast cancer medicine,
the Swiss firm said on Sunday, in the latest regulatory setback
for western drugmakers trying to crack the fast-growing market.
A Roche spokesman said the company was considering
what further course of action to take.
The Kolkata Patent Office said on Monday the company had
failed to file its patent applications for Herceptin correctly
and the patents had not been revoked.
Roche declined to comment on that statement.
Herceptin is Roche's third biggest seller and registered
global revenues of 3.08 billion Swiss francs in the first half
of this year. It treats breast cancer patients who have tumours
that generate a protein called HER-2, which tends to make their
disease more aggressive.
Rulings on intellectual property and pricing have frustrated
attempts by a number of foreign drugmakers to sell their
medicines in India.
On Friday, India revoked a patent granted to
GlaxoSmithKline's for breast cancer drug Tykerb,
following on from a landmark court ruling in April disallowing
patents for incremental innovations.
Roche has adapted its business model in India to increase
affordable access to drugs and try to stave off trouble from
patent authorities.
In August 2012, it introduced cut-price versions of
Herceptin and another cancer drug MabThera, under an alliance
with Indian generics firm Emcure Pharmaceutics.
Last year, India revoked patents granted to Roche's
hepatitis C drug Pegasys, Pfizer Inc's cancer drug
Sutent, and Merck & Co's asthma treatment aerosol
suspension formulation. All were revoked on grounds that
included lack of innovation.
The revocation of Pfizer's Sutent has been set aside by the
Intellectual Property Appellate Board on a "procedural issue"
and the matter has been "remanded back", the Kolkata patent
office said.
($1 = 0.9281 Swiss francs)
