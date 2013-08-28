WRAPUP 4-India cenbank to sell dollars to oil companies to shore up rupee

* India cenbank to provide dollars to state-run companies
* Move may help rupee recover from record low of 68.85
* Foreign investors turning heavy sellers of Indian shares
By Neha Dasgupta and Suvashree Dey Choudhury
MUMBAI, Aug 28 India's central bank will provide
dollars directly to state oil companies in its latest attempt to
shore up a currency that has slumped to a record low, reflecting
the stiff economic challenges facing the country in an uncertain
global environment.
The Reserve Bank of India announced late on Wednesday a
special window "with immediate effect" to sell dollars through a
designated bank to Indian Oil Corp Ltd, Hindustan
Petroleum Corp, and Bharat Petroleum Corp "until
further notice".
The RBI last opened such a window during the 2008 global
financial crisis, although it had been widely expected to
re-implement the measures after last month telling oil companies
to buy dollars from a single bank.
The steps are the latest in a series of extraordinary
measures undertaken by the RBI to combat a currency fall of more
than 20 percent this year, by far the biggest decline among the
Asian currencies tracked by Reuters.
State-run companies are the biggest source of dollar demand
in markets - worth $400 million to $500 million daily - and
directing them to a special window is meant to reduce pressure
on the rupee, which fell as much as 3.7 percent to an
all-time low of 68.85 on Wednesday, recording its biggest
one-day fall in 18 years.
Rupees traded in markets outside of India recovered
after the measures, with one-month forward contracts dealt at
68.30 from levels of around 70 rupees before the announcement.
"Immediately it should help the spot market and improve
sentiment," said A. Prasanna, an economist at ICICI Securities
Primary Dealership in Mumbai.
"But then we have to see how global markets move because
some of fall in the last few days is also because of global
developments."
The rupee fell on Wednesday on worries that foreign
investors will continue to sell out of a country in the midst of
domestic woes and a global environment marked by fears of a
possible U.S.-led military strike against Syria and the looming
end to the Federal Reserve's period of cheap money.
Officials familiar with RBI thinking told Reuters the dollar
sales for state-run oil companies would be offset by positions
in forward markets.
That means that although the RBI would need to dip into its
currency reserves, it had the prospect of replenishing the lost
dollars at a future date by redeeming the forward contracts from
oil companies when the rupee stabilises.
The offsetting positions would essentially make these dollar
loans, designed to reduce concerns about reserves that at $279
billion, cover only about seven months of imports.
The action further cements the role the central bank is
taking to combat the fall in the rupee, as the government has
yet to unveil steps that can convince markets it can stabilise
the rupee and attract foreign investment.
India badly needs this capital as it struggles with a record
high current account deficit, growing fiscal pressures and an
economy growing at the slowest in a decade.
LACKING CONFIDENCE
The failure to address India's economic challenges is
becoming an increasing source of tension at a time when rising
domestic bond yields threaten to raise borrowing costs across
the already slowing economy, while global prices of oil and gold
- the country's two biggest imports - have surged this week.
Foreign investors have sold almost $1 billion of Indian
shares in the eight sessions through Tuesday - a worrisome
prospect given stocks had been India's one sturdy source of
capital inflows with net purchases so far this year still
totalling nearly $12 billion.
India's main National Stock Exchange index fell as
much as 3.2 percent on Wednesday, although suspected buying by
state-run insurer Life Insurance Corporation - often the buyer
of last resort - led the index to recover by the close.
In bond markets, foreign investors have sold more heavily,
with outflows reaching nearly $4.6 billion so far this year.
"If steps are not taken to implement the reforms necessary
to tackle the structural issues, the government will be left
with the so-called "3D options": debt default, devaluation,
deflation," said Angelo Corbetta, head of Asia equity for
Pioneer Investments in London.
"In India, devaluation is happening now and deflation could
be about to start. The good news is that the debt default is
highly unlikely."
BNP Paribas on Wednesday slashed its economic growth
forecast for India for the fiscal year to March 2014 to 3.7
percent from its previous 5.2 percent - the weakest growth since
1991-92 when India buckled under a balance of payments crisis
that required a loan from the International Monetary Fund.
"India's parliament remains toxically dysfunctional with
little, if any, business conducted," BNP said.
"And, with next year's general election looming ever nearer,
the government's willingness to instigate a politically
unpopular fiscal tightening is close to nil."
The government has tried but failed to provide a coherent
response, analysts said.
Its approval of infrastructure projects on Tuesday was
trumped by concerns about the fiscal deficit after the lower
house of parliament this week approved a 1.35 trillion rupee
($19.6 billion) plan to provide cheap grain to the poor.
India is due to post April-June gross domestic product data
on Friday, with analysts estimating the economy grew at an
annual rate of 4.7 percent, roughly in line with the previous
quarter. It will also post July federal fiscal deficit figures.