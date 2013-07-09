India asks oil cos to buy dollars from single bank- source

NEW DELHI, July 9 India's central bank has asked state-run oil companies to buy dollars from a single bank, said a source privy to the advice from Reserve Bank of India, as the government struggles to stem the declining rupee.

The rupee fell to a record low of 61.21 against the dollar on Monday, exacerbating fears about the funding of the current account deficit and sending policy makers scrambling to find quick-fix solutions beyond sporadic interventions.

State-run Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp buy dollars for crude purchases through banks.

"We have been asked to buy dollars from a single bank. This order is for all IOC, HPCL and BPCL," said a source at one of the three companies.

The Reserve Bank of India met oil retailers on Monday to discuss options, including accessing dollars at market rates from a special window and routing dollar sales through a single bank, to ease pressure on the rupee.