UPDATE 1-India asks oil companies to pick one bank for dollars: source

By Nidhi Verma and Suvashree Dey Choudhury
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, July 9 India's central bank
has asked each state-run oil company to buy dollars from a
single bank, said a source privy to the advice, in a move
intended to steady the volatile currency market.
The rupee fell to a record low of 61.21 against the dollar
on Monday, exacerbating fears that India could struggle to
finance its current account deficit and sending policy makers
scrambling for new ways to calm the market.
Oil companies are the biggest Indian buyers of dollars, so
keeping down the number of people who know they are seeking
dollars could help contain the rupee's volatility, dealers say.
"When oil companies ask for (dollar/rupee) rates from
several banks, word spreads that there is demand from oil
companies and that creates panic sometimes and pushes up
dollar/rupee," said a dealer at a foreign bank who declined to
be named.
However, the measure is unlikely to reduce downward pressure
on the rupee because there is so much demand for dollars,
dealers say.
Emerging financial markets have been boosted by investors
using cash pumped out by the U.S. Federal Reserve to buy
higher-yielding assets. Now the Fed has begun to talk of winding
back its stimulus policies, investors are moving back into
dollars.
State-run Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp
and Bharat Petroleum Corp buy dollars for
crude purchases through banks.
"We have been asked to buy dollars from a single bank. This
order is for all IOC, HPCL and BPCL," said a source at one of
the three companies.
The Reserve Bank of India met oil retailers on Monday to
discuss options to ease pressure on the rupee, including
accessing dollars at market rates from a special central bank
window and routing dollar sales through a single bank.
"This will help the RBI to monitor the demand-supply better.
But if this arrangement also means that RBI will provide dollars
to that bank, then it will check the rupee's fall," said a
treasury head at a foreign bank, declining to be identified.
The central bank has taken several steps to reduce
speculation in the foreign exchange market, most recently
banning banks from proprietary trading in domestic currency
futures and options. The Securities and Exchange Board of India
this week doubled the margin requirement on the domestic
dollar-rupee forward trade.
The rupee is the worst performing currency in emerging Asia
so far this year.