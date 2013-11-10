Biting the hand that feeds: India's small towns favour opposition

| KASBA BONLI, India
KASBA BONLI, India Nov 11 Kasba Bonli is a
newly prosperous market town in the northern Indian state of
Rajasthan and it should be a perfect advertisement for the
ruling Congress party's pro-farmer policies. Instead the buzz in
the bazaar is for the opposition.
In just a few years, handouts for farmers by Congress have
helped turn the once-deprived village into a thriving retail
centre, selling everything from glittery bangles to satellite
dishes.
The Congress party-led government pours at least $20 billion
a year into rural India in addition to free education and health
and cheap food. Cheap fertiliser, seeds and electricity, 100
days of guaranteed paid work a year and new rural roads have
given farmers cash to spend.
These funds have helped create an emerging middle class,
mostly in semi-urban and small towns, which one estimate has put
at almost a quarter of India's 1.2 billion people.
But many in this new middle class believe the next step up
the income ladder will come when the opposition Bharatiya Janata
Party (BJP) and Narendra Modi, its candidate for prime minister
and currently the chief minister of neighbouring Gujarat state,
will be in power. That bodes ill for Congress ahead of a general
election that must be held by May.
Farmer Raghuvir Meena, who voted for Congress in the last
state polls, bought two new tractors over the past few years and
nearly doubled his farming area, attributing the prosperity to
better farming techniques and seeds. He sent three of his four
children to college to train as teachers. Now he wants to get
out of farming and this time Modi has his vote.
"Modi's track record in Gujarat has excited the youth. Even
I would love to see BJP come back to power, for my kids, for
their jobs," he said, juggling phone calls on his mobile.
Modi is widely seen as a business-friendly reformer who has
attracted investment and bolstered economic growth in Gujarat,
providing jobs to many.
For Congress this trend in the small towns is the latest in
a series of reverses. It is already battling slowing economic
growth, perceptions of poor governance, several corruption
scandals and the growing popularity of Modi.
For decades, Congress relied on its pro-farmer policies
giving it rural votes. Then, at the last election in 2009, it
gained wide support in cities during a period of fast economic
growth to win a second consecutive term in office.
However, the urban goodwill is fast eroding because of
corruption and a sense of policy drift, while its base
constituency of rural poor is shrinking.
"It's a new phenomenon. It's not something that we have been
used to in the past," said Jairam Ramesh, India's rural
development minister, of the demographic shift.
"Very often experience shows that beneficiaries of
programmes instituted by one party end up voting for the other
political party," he said.
MODI'S ALLURE
Beyond the commercial bustle, Kasba Bonli has little to
offer to the groups of twenty-somethings who loiter on
motorcycles in the dusty market, unable to find work.
Often the first graduates in their families, these young men
say they want industries and professional jobs rather than more
handouts, and they look to Modi for providing such
opportunities, not Congress.
Modi has attracted companies such as Ford Motor Co,
Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors to Gujarat,
the state he has governed since 2001.
But he is also seen as a polarising figure. Critics of Modi,
a Hindu nationalist, say he didn't do enough to stop religious
riots on his watch in 2002 that killed at least 1,000 people,
mainly Muslims, although the allegations have never been proved.
Others say that despite fast growth, his state is a laggard on
social and poverty indicators.
That's not the impression held by Mateem Khan, a frustrated
22-year-old Muslim resident of Kasba Bonli with a lowly
data-entry job at the local office for one of the handout
schemes, the only skilled work he could find.
"Look at what he has done for Gujarat, there's hardly any
unemployment in the state," said Khan. Kasba Bonli's 18,000
people are about half Muslim and half Hindu.
Four banks, 15 private schools, and one private college have
sprouted up in the town since 2008, said Ramkishan Gurjar, head
of the village council that governs Kasba Bonli. Motorcycle and
tractor showrooms have come up over the past three years.
Many local farmers now clutch mobile phones they use to chat
to traders about crop prices. Roads have been built to a dozen
surrounding villages, helping bring crops quickly to market and
consumer goods flowing the other way.
It's a pattern repeated across the country, with swollen
villages becoming small towns, creating a demographic group of
relatively better off semi-urban voters that barely existed a
decade ago, social scientists and politicians say.
Rural consumer spending grew by 36 percent, higher than the
33 percent rise in urban areas, between 2009 and 2012, according
to government data.
A national census in 2011 found that 14 percent of India's
urban population of about 400 million lived in these towns,
double that of a decade earlier. Boston Consulting Group
calculates 24 percent of Indian households are now found in
small towns.
MAKING HEADWAY
Modi has directly addressed this demographic shift, catering
speeches to the new constituency and promising urban amenities
such as around-the-clock electricity and broadband internet
connections to communities similar to Kasba Bonli.
Opinion polls suggest he is making headway. In a recent
Nielsen survey of two largely rural states, Bihar and Uttar
Pradesh, that contain a quarter of India's population, Modi
emerged as the most popular candidate for prime minister.
In Rajasthan, the state in which Kasba Bonli lies, the
Congress and the BJP are neck and neck in the villages with
support from 46 percent of voters each, according to a July poll
by the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), a
think-tank.
However, in towns of less than 100,000 people, which fall
under the semi-urban category, BJP scored 56 percent to
Congress's 40 percent.
India electoral mathematics is complicated, taking in local
issues as well as caste and religion, making it hard to forecast
results. But Rajasthan and four other states hold provincial
elections over the next month, which will provide a pointer to
how far Modi's popularity extends and how Congress may fare in
the national election.
"If you look at people in the (semi-urban) category, they
have benefited from education and reservation policies for lower
castes. But increasingly our surveys show that, as people get
more educated and affluent, the possibility of them voting for
the BJP is much higher," said Sanjay Lodha, who co-ordinates
CSDS' polls in Rajasthan.