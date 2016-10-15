Russia's Rosneft, partners to invest around $12.9 bln in India's Essar Oil -CEO

GOA, India Oct 15 A group led by Russian oil
major Rosneft will invest around $12.9 billion in
India's Essar Oil, Chief Executive Igor Sechin told
reporters on Saturday.
Sechin said a refinery and port owned by the Indian firm
were worth around $10 billion and $2.9 billion respectively.
India and Russia signed a deal on Saturday to pave the way
for a group led by Rosneft to acquire Essar.
Officials from Russian lender VTB, which is giving
Essar $3.9 billion in credit for debt reconstruction, said
Rosneft would pay around $3.5 billion for its stake in Essar,
the same amount as European trader Trafigura and Russian fund
UCP.
