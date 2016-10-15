WRAPUP-India and Russia sign energy, defence deals worth billions

* Modi says agrees with Russia on Middle East
* Rosneft-led group buys Essar Oil stake for $13 billion
* Helicopter, missile, frigate deals announced
By Douglas Busvine and Denis Pinchuk
GOA, India, Oct 15 India and Russia signed
billions of dollars of defence and energy deals on Saturday at a
summit that sought to inject new life into a relationship that
has been tested by shifting global alliances and conflict in the
Middle East.
Under the biggest agreement, a group led by Russian state
oil major Rosneft said it would pay $12.9 billion for
a controlling stake in both India's Essar Oil and port
facilities that it owns.
The countries, which had strong ties during the Cold War,
announced plans for a joint venture to build helicopters in
India. New Delhi said it would also buy surface-to-air missile
systems and stealth frigates from Moscow.
"Ours is a truly unique and privileged relationship," Indian
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after talks with Russian
President Vladimir Putin in the western seaside state of Goa.
Modi said that his views were aligned with Putin's on the
unstable situation in Afghanistan and the Middle East, where
Moscow is at odds with the West in the five-year-old civil war
in Syria that has killed hundreds of thousands.
"We are conducting a comprehensive dialog on a wide scale of
international issues, in which Indian and Russian approaches are
close to each other or coincide," said Putin.
Modi also praised Putin's support for the fight against
international terrorism, which India accuses its neighbour and
rival Pakistan of sponsoring. "Russia's clear stand on the need
to combat terrorism mirrors our own," Modi said.
MULTIPLE DEALS
The Rosneft-Essar deal will be the biggest foreign takeover
in India, and Russia's largest outbound deal, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
It comes as Russia moves to reassert its role in global
affairs and at a time when its own economy is stagnant, hit by
Western sanctions and low oil prices.
Under the deal, a group led by Rosneft will acquire 98
percent of Essar Oil, and with it a 400,000 barrels-per-day
refinery and port at Vadinar for $12.9 billion, the two sides
said.
Russian state bank VTB said it would refinance
$3.9 billion owed by the Essar Group. Rosneft would pay $3.5
billion and its partners, oil trader Trafigura and investment
fund UCP the same amount for an equal joint stake.
The refinery deal follows a string of upstream investments
in Russia by Indian companies in recent months that, Modi said,
were worth $5.5 billion.
Also on display was Russia's nuclear prowess, with the
second reactor of the Russian-built Kudankulam plant in Tamil
Nadu hooked up to the grid and concrete being poured in a
ceremony carried by a TV linkup to mark the start of work on the
third and fourth reactors there.
Putin said that Russia would be able to build a dozen
nuclear reactors in India over the next 20 years to back Modi's
growth strategy for Asia's third-largest economy, which
continues to suffer chronic power shortages.
HELICOPTERS, MISSILES, SHIPS
The defence pacts will also deepen military ties between the
two countries that dates back to the Soviet era, when India
entirely depended on Moscow to equip its armed forces. The
United States has since taken over as India's top arms supplier.
Indian military officials have said the plan is for the
joint venture to build at least 200 Kamov 226t helicopters
required by the country's defence forces. Hindustan Aeronautics
Ltd will be the local partner of Russian Helicopters and state
arms exporter Rosoboronexport.
The S-400 surface-to-air missiles would strengthen India's
defences along its borders with China and Pakistan, Indian
military officials have said. Also agreed were plans to build
and supply stealth frigates for the Indian navy.
Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin, who is in
charge of space and military industries, said two frigates could
be built in India and two in Russia, RIA news agency reported.
Rogozin said the ships may later be equipped with missiles
manufacturered by BrahMos Aerospace, a venture co-owned by the
Indian and Russian governments.
(Additional reporting by Rupam Jain and Sanjeev Miglani;
Writing by Douglas Busvine and Euan Rocha)