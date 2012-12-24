Putin visits India, eyes arms sales, trade and political ties

* Putin courts a traditional ally in South Asia
* Kremlin says big arms contracts expected
* It will be Putin's longest trip since health rumours
By Alexei Anishchuk
MOSCOW, Dec 24 Arms sales will be on the agenda
when Russian President Vladimir Putin visits India on Monday to
court a country that has traditionally been a top client.
Putin's trip, his first to India since he started a new
Kremlin six-year term in May, is a chance to reaffirm Russia's
interest in India, long a regional ally and now a partner in the
BRICS group of emerging market nations.
In an article for publication in the Indian newspaper The
Hindu on Monday, Putin stressed that "deepening friendship and
cooperation with India is among the top priorities of our
foreign policy".
"India and Russia show an example of responsible leadership
and collective actions in the international arena," he wrote, a
veiled swipe at the West and in particular the United States,
whom Putin accuses of seeking to impose its will on the world.
Russian defence industry sources said the visit could
produce deals on the sale of fighter jets and aircraft engines
worth more than $7.5 billion. One said that could include the
sale of 42 Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighters and a deal on the long-term
supply of 970 warplane engines.
The Kremlin said it expected the signing of "a number of
large contracts in the area of military-technical cooperation",
a term referring to weapons sales, licensing and servicing.
However, warm ties dating back to the Soviet era have been
complicated by recent Russian efforts to improve relations with
Pakistan, one of Moscow's proxy enemies during the Soviet
Union's war of occupation in Afghanistan in the 1980s.
Relations between the world's second biggest arms exporter
Russia and India, its largest buyer last year, have also run
into sporadic problems including delays in the delivery of a
reconditioned Soviet-built aircraft carrier, now expected late
in 2013.
MILITARY MIGHT
India plans to spend about $100 billion over the next 10
years to upgrade its largely Soviet-era military equipment, as
Asia's third largest economy looks to match its economic might
with military power and warily eyes assertive Asian rival China.
Moscow has warm political ties with China, another ally in
opposing U.S. clout and a key consumer of the oil and gas that
drives Russia's economy, but is thought to also be wary of a
faster-growing neighbour with nearly 10 times its population.
India relies on Russia for 60 percent of its arms purchases,
but has diversified its suppliers in recent years.
Putin announced record arms sales this year but wants to
minimise the effect of the loss of deals with Libya and of
uncertainty about the future of longtime client Syria on
Russia's defence industry, an important source of political
support for him.
Putin, whose country took up the presidency of the G20 this
month, also hopes for strong growth in overall trade with India.
In his article, he said the volume of bilateral trade with
India was expected to reach a record $10 billion this year,
after declining due to the global financial crisis, and set a
target of doubling that to $20 billion by 2015.
For Putin, who will meet Prime Minister Manmohan Singh,
President Pranab Mukherjee and senior lawmakers, India is the
most distant destination since rumours of a back problem emerged
after he was seen limping in September.
He had originally been expected to travel to India last
month but the Kremlin has dismissed suggestions he has serious
health problems, and Putin implied last week that such talk was
politically motivated.