Putin, Modi seek to revive jaded Russia-India relationship

NEW DELHI Dec 11 Russian President Vladimir
Putin visits India on Thursday in an attempt to revive a
historic friendship that has faded over the years, seeking to
improve cooperation in energy, defence and nuclear power.
He flies to New Delhi for his first summit with Prime
Minister Narendra Modi at a time when Russia is at odds with the
West over Ukraine, and its economy is stalling as oil prices
tumble to their lowest point in five years.
The Indian leader, elected by a landslide six months ago,
will host Putin for a one-day summit. In January, he will give
U.S. President Barack Obama what is expected to be a far more
lavish reception for India's Republic Day celebration.
"It is good for a rich fiancee to have a beautiful
bridegroom," Russia's ambassador to New Delhi, Alexander
Kadakin, said before the visit. "But they should not promise you
a marriage and then betray you."
Yet Moscow's eye has wandered too since its Soviet-era
romance with New Delhi. Bilateral trade, at $10 billion, is now
one-ninth of that between Russia and China - the focus of
Putin's pivot away from an increasingly critical Europe.
"Russia is a tried and trusted friend - a country that has
helped us in times of trouble," an Indian official told Reuters.
"But that friendship hasn't delivered in terms of its economic
potential."
The two leaders, who will hold a one-on-one meeting followed
by intergovernmental talks, will also preside over the signing
of a broad "vision" document laying out a roadmap for
cooperation over an extended period, officials on both sides
say.
Strategic deals will cover oil exploration and supply,
infrastructure and an increase in direct diamond sales to India
by Russian state monopoly Alrosa.
On defence, the two sides will seek to move ahead with
long-delayed projects to develop a joint fifth-generation
fighter jet and a multi-role transport aircraft.
Possibly the most ambitious area for cooperation will be in
nuclear energy, where Putin is pushing for state-owned Rosatom
to increase the number of nuclear reactors it could supply to as
many as 25.
A 1,000-megawatt reactor is operating at the Russian-built
Kudankulam power station in India's Tamil Nadu province, with a
second due to come onstream in 2015. Final documents to build
reactors three and four should be signed at the summit,
diplomats said.
