UPDATE 2-India's top court asks Sahara to submit fresh fundraising plan

By Sumeet Chatterjee
MUMBAI Feb 11 India's Supreme Court has asked
conglomerate Sahara to submit a fresh plan for raising funds
against its properties after the collapse of negotiations with a
U.S.-based firm last week, an independent lawyer advising the
court on the case said.
Sahara has struggled to raise cash to fund $1.6 billion in
bail money for its boss Subrata Roy, being held in a New Delhi
jail since March on contempt charges, after he failed to comply
with a court order to repay investors in a bond scheme that was
later ruled to be illegal.
Last week, Sahara described as forged a Bank of America
letter intended to show U.S.-based Mirach Capital had
enough funds to arrange a $2 billion loan deal, which involved
refinancing its overseas hotels, including New York's Plaza and
Grosvenor House in London.
Mirach has denied forging the bank letter and has accused
Sahara of trying to "discredit and smear" its reputation.
Shekhar Naphade, an independent lawyer advising the Supreme
Court on the case against Roy, told Reuters the court had asked
Sahara to submit a new fundraising plan, adding the case would
resume after Sahara submits its proposal.
A spokesman for Sahara did not immediately respond to emails
seeking comment. Mirach Chief Executive Saransh Sharma also did
not immediately respond to emails.
When it accused Mirach of forging the Bank of America letter
underpinning the refinancing deal, Sahara did not explicitly say
that deal talks with Mirach had ended, but Naphade said Sahara
told the court there were no ongoing discussions.
THIRD PARTY
"The deal with Mirach is over, they (Sahara lawyers) said
openly in the court," Naphade said. "Now it appears Sahara is
proposing to bring (in) some third party."
Roy, who during his heyday socialized with presidents and
film stars, is being held on $1.6 billion bail, the largest ever
in India, reflecting the scale of the illegal bond scheme. The
court has said investors need to be repaid as much as $7 billion
including accrued interest.
In an email sent before the court proceedings on Wednesday
to Sahara officials and some lawyers involved in the case, a
copy of which was seen by Reuters, Sharma said the Supreme Court
should allow it to buy the properties.
Sharma said the loan deal was no longer being pursued and
that Mirach had decided to refund $2.6 million deposited by
Sahara on Jan. 5 with Mirach for legal and accounting costs, to
the Indian group.
Sahara had said in its statement last week that Mirach had
received millions of rupees as "facility fee" for the loan
transaction and that it would initiate civil and criminal
proceedings against Mirach in India and the United States.
Sahara had asked the court to give it until Feb. 20 to close
the refinancing deal with Mirach to raise the money for Roy's
bail.
