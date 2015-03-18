Alibaba leaning away from plans to invest in India's Snapdeal- Recode

March 18 Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd may
scrap plans to invest in Indian online marketplace Snapdeal,
technology website Recode reported, citing a person who was
familiar with the matter.
Last week, a person informed about the deal had told Reuters
that Alibaba was in talks with Snapdeal over a potential cash
investment in what could have been the Chinese e-commerce
giant's first direct investment in India.
Alibaba has held discussions with Snapdeal about a possible
investment, but the Chinese company is leaning away from
investing in Snapdeal right now, Recode said.
Snapdeal competes in India with bigger rivals Flipkart.com
and Amazon.com, and media reports had said it was
seeking $1 billion in its latest funding round to fuel growth.
Alibaba and Snapdeal's talks, however, did not involve a
deal close to the $1 billion number reported, Recode cited the
source as saying.
Representatives for Alibaba and Snapdeal could not be
reached for a comment.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)