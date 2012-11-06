版本:
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0747 GMT

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    The 30-share BSE index and the 50-share NSE index are flat.
Leading the fall are auto shares such as Tata Motors 
and Maruti Suzuki, while drugmaker Cipla 
gains a day after reporting robust earnings.  
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at
8.19 percent. 
     
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee steady at 54.60/61 per
dollar but off the day's low, as exporters step in to sell
dollars after the pair hits a one-and-a-half-month low of
54.7850 earlier in the session.
 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 1 basis
point (bp) at 7.10 percent while the 1-year OIS rate
 1 bp higher at 7.76 percent. 
      
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate steady at its previous close of
8.05/8.10 percent. 
      
