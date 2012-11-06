SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0747 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share BSE index and the 50-share NSE index are flat. Leading the fall are auto shares such as Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki, while drugmaker Cipla gains a day after reporting robust earnings. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.19 percent. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee steady at 54.60/61 per dollar but off the day's low, as exporters step in to sell dollars after the pair hits a one-and-a-half-month low of 54.7850 earlier in the session. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 1 basis point (bp) at 7.10 percent while the 1-year OIS rate 1 bp higher at 7.76 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate steady at its previous close of 8.05/8.10 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)