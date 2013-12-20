版本:
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0815 GMT

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index up 1.09 percent and the broader NSE
index higher 1.09 percent, led by gains in IT stocks and
Reliance. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 5 basis points at 8.79
percent, on some profit-taking after the 150 billion rupee debt
sale. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The Indian rupee marginally weaker at 62.18/19 per dollar
against its previous close of 62.14/15. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap up 2 bps at 8.38 percent and
the one-year rate 2 bps higher at 8.43 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 8.80/8.85 percent against Thursday
close of 8.75/8.80 percent. 
    
    ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks

