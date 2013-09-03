SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

BRIEF-Streamline Health announces new reseller agreement with Allscripts
STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index down 3.45 percent and the NSE index 3.77 percent lower, retreating from a 2-1/2 week closing high in the previous session, as blue chips slumped on fears of military tensions in the Middle East. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 12 basis points at 8.58 percent as geopolitical worries and fears of a rating downgrade offset early cheer from a cut in the weekly debt sale size. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 67.63/64 per dollar versus its close of 66.00/01 on Monday, within sight of a record low after Standard & Poor's said there was a more than one-in-three chance of a ratings downgrade for the country and as fears of a war in the Middle East roiled global markets. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate higher 10 bps at 8.60 percent and the one-year rate up 11 bps at 9.62 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 10.10/10.20 percent compared with its close of 10.20/10.25 percent on Monday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks
* Ultratech- received follow-on, multiple system orders from several outsourced semiconductor assembly and test companies in Taiwan, Korea and China
VANCOUVER, March 28 Goldcorp Inc will team up with larger peer Barrick Gold Corp to work on developing gold mines in northern Chile, it said on Tuesday, as the industry starts to invest in new projects again.