版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 3日 星期二 19:54 BJT

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index down 3.45 percent and the NSE index 3.77
percent lower, retreating from a 2-1/2 week closing high in the
previous session, as blue chips slumped on fears of military
tensions in the Middle East. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 12 basis points at 8.58
percent as geopolitical worries and fears of a rating downgrade
offset early cheer from a cut in the weekly debt sale size.
 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 67.63/64 per dollar
versus its close of 66.00/01 on Monday, within sight of a record
low after Standard & Poor's said there was a more than
one-in-three chance of a ratings downgrade for the country and
as fears of a war in the Middle East roiled global markets.
 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate higher
10 bps at 8.60 percent and the one-year rate up 11 bps at 9.62
percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's overnight cash rate at 10.10/10.20 percent compared
with its close of 10.20/10.25 percent on Monday. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐