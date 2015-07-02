India's $100 bln solar push draws foreign firms as locals take backseat

* India wants 33-fold rise in solar output, new jobs
* SunEdison, Trina to manufacture panels in India
* Local manufacturers struggle to compete
By Tommy Wilkes and Aman Shah
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, July 2 India's $100 billion
push into solar energy over the next decade will be driven by
foreign players as uncompetitive local manufacturers fall by the
wayside, no longer protected by government restrictions on the
sector.
The money pouring into India's solar industry is likely to
be soaked up by foreign-organised projects such as one run by
China's Trina Solar - not the country's own solar panel
manufacturers.
Last week, Softbank became the latest foreign
player to enter India's solar market, leading an investment of
up to $20 billion. The Japanese firm said it would consider
making solar panels locally, but with Taiwan's Foxconn
rather than a local manufacturer.
Many Indian solar panel producers have benefited over the
past six months from a surge in demand for panels not yet
fulfilled by foreign companies. But their small scale and
outdated technology will quickly make itself felt when the
global players arrive.
"The smaller manufacturers of India, especially the cell
manufacturers, will be adversely hit because they are unable to
compete both on technology and even on price structures," said
Jasmeet Khurana at solar consultancy Bridge To India.
India's solar panel makers can no longer turn to the Indian
government for help. The government is more concerned about
creating jobs quickly and ensuring plentiful power supply in a
country known for its many blackouts.
India, in contrast to Chinese and German efforts to protect
local producers, has scrapped most restrictions on where
equipment that turns sunshine into energy is bought. Last year,
it dropped an anti-dumping duty on panel import.
Foreign players making panels in India are expected to
compete with local manufacturers to fulfil so-called domestic
content requirements for government projects.
Trina has unveiled plans for a $500 million plant
and U.S.-based SunEdison is investing up to $4 billion
in a manufacturing facility. Both are tying up with Indian power
firms to build the plants.
SOLAR TARGETS
India has said it expects peak power demand to double over
the next five years from around 140,000 megawatts today. To help
meet that demand, 100,000 MW of new capacity is to come from
solar panels, and of that it wants at least 8,000 MW to come
from locally-made cells.
Foreign players manufacturing in India will probably win the
bulk of those orders.
Indian rivals like Indosolar and Moser Baer
produce panels, but they cost 8 to 10 percent more
than foreign producers, Khurana said.
It is not yet clear which foreign firms will emerge as the
winners, with most of the facilities years away from being built
and the big tenders for huge solar parks touted by the
government still to be awarded.
But those who can quickly build scale will be the most able
to compete on cost.
"The lowest cost in manufacturing will only come from scale
and integrated facilities," said Sujoy Ghosh, India Country Head
at U.S.-based First Solar.
First Solar is to build 5,000 MW of solar power before 2020,
but will rely on imported panels for now because it is cheaper
to buy component parts internationally where they are more
readily available.
As for some of India's small panel makers, they are looking
to complement the efforts of foreign players instead of trying
to derail them.
Maharishi Solar, a small manufacturer based in Delhi, is
looking to tie up with a foreign company, the company's head
Ajay Prakash Shrivastava told Reuters.
It stopped producing solar panels a few years back as it
could not compete with foreign manufacturers, primarily Chinese.
Shrivastava said import panels are as much as 45 percent cheaper
thanks to subsidies in their home countries and lower borrowing
costs.
"The Indian manufacturers do have a disadvantage," he said.
"We are trying to find a partner who can bring in the latest
technology."
(Editing by Ryan Woo)