REFILE-Small steps to Mars are a big leap for Indian companies

* Go-it-alone ethic, local engineers give a boost to
domestic firms
* Space work should help Indian companies win defence,
aerospace bids
* Current contract values not high, but spinoffs
valuable-L&T exec
By Shyamantha Asokan
NEW DELHI, Dec 9 Indian companies that built
most of the parts for the country's recently launched Mars
mission are using their low-cost, high-tech expertise in frugal
space engineering to compete for global aerospace, defence and
nuclear contracts worth billions.
India's Mangalyaan spacecraft was launched last month and
then catapulted from Earth orbit on Dec. 1, clearing an
important hurdle on its 420 million mile journey to Mars and
putting it on course to be the first Asian mission to reach the
red planet.
The venture has a price tag of just 4.5 billion rupees ($72
million), roughly one-tenth the cost of Maven, NASA's latest
Mars mission. Two-thirds of the parts for the Indian probe and
rocket were made by domestic firms like Larsen & Toubro
, the country's largest engineering firm, Godrej &
Boyce, and state plane-maker Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.
While such companies have a long way to go before they can
attract big business in the commercial space sector, years of
work on home-grown space projects are helping them carve out a
niche as suppliers of precision parts for related sectors like
defence, aeronautics and nuclear energy.
Those firms with proven space know-how will find themselves
with the advantage as India, the world's biggest arms importer,
shells out $100 billion over a decade to modernise its military
with the country favouring local sources.
India in June strengthened a defence policy stipulating that
local firms must be considered first for contracts and foreign
companies winning contracts worth more than 3 billion rupees
must "offset" at least 30 percent of the deal's value in India.
"We think over the next two to three years we will be able
to convert this into a profit centre," said S. M. Vaidya, the
business head of Godrej's aerospace division, which made the
rocket's engine and fuel-powered thrusters for the Indian Mars
probe.
Thanks to the space work, the company's engineers now know
how to handle the specific metal alloys and the high-precision
welding needed for aircraft and missiles as well as rockets,
Vaidya added.
Godrej has worked with India's space agency for almost three
decades and in recent years started making engine parts for
aircraft makers Boeing Co, the Airbus unit of EADS
and Israel's state-owned Rafael Advanced Defence
Systems Ltd. It is in talks with Boeing to make parts for
aircraft frames.
HOME-GROWN, GO IT ALONE
India launched its domestic space program 50 years ago and
had to develop its own rocket technology after Western powers
levied sanctions in response to a 1974 nuclear weapons test,
resulting in a "go it alone" development mentality.
The Indian Space Research Organisation, or ISRO, has worked
to keep import costs low by designing most of the parts for its
programme that are then outsourced to the domestic private
sector.
ISRO must still import some metal alloys used in the space
programme that it then gives to its contractors and Indian
companies also must buy some of the machinery needed to make the
parts from Europe and Japan.
India's heavy reliance on domestic companies for its space
programme allows it to tap homegrown technicians and engineers
who earn half as much as those in the West. Starting salaries
for aerospace engineers in India are at most $2,000 per month,
according to Indian recruitment consultancy TeamLease. The same
role in the United States brings in about $5,300 on average,
according to the National Association of Colleges and Employers.
"The commercial value of the business with ISRO is not high,
it is the spin-offs that are valuable," said M. V. Kotwal,
president of the heavy engineering division at Larsen & Toubro,
which has made $5.7 million in parts for ISRO in recent years.
L&T has also supplied $240 million worth of parts so far to
ITER, an inter-governmental science experiment that is building
a thermonuclear reactor in southern France.
Godrej earlier this year won a deal to build a frame for the
world's largest optical telescope in collaboration with
University of California, the California Institute of
Technology, and the Association of Canadian Universities for
Research in Astronomy.
Walchand Nagar Industries, a Pune-headquartered
company that made 100 million rupees ($1.6 million) worth of
parts for India's Mars rocket, said the project helped it win
contracts worth double that amount for a state-run nuclear plant
in the western state of Gujarat.