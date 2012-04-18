Spicejet says approached by Gulf, Asian carriers

DUBAI, April 18 India's Spicejet has
been approached by several Gulf-based and Southeast Asian
airlines but will not jump into negotiations until the
government reaches a crucial decision on foreign investment, its
chief executive said on Wednesday.
"We have been approached by several Gulf and Southeast Asian
airlines, all on a tentative basis," Neil Mills, the loss-making
budget carrier's chief executive, told Reuters.
India allows up to 49 percent foreign investment in Indian
carriers but bars foreign carriers from picking up stakes. The
government is expected to make a decision on Foreign Direct
Investment (FDI) rules this week.
"There is nothing more serious than tentative talks to see
if we are interested. We have said that we are interested in
exploring any option for us that makes business sense but until
a decision has been taken on FDI there is no point in taking it
further," Mills said in a telephone interview.
He declined to name any of the airlines involved.