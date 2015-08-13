India's states sidestep stalled reform, go it alone to woo investment

| MUMBAI/NEW DELHI
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI Aug 13 It took two months of
courting, dozens of negotiators and final talks that ran into
the early hours, but the western Indian state of Maharashtra
secured its prize: a $5 billion investment commitment from
iPhone maker Foxconn.
The 5-year deal, announced last weekend, is
a reminder of the pulling power of India's wealthiest states -
even as the central government under Prime Minister Narendra
Modi hits its biggest reform roadblocks to date, over tax and
land reform.
India's states, often led by charismatic local heavyweights,
have long courted big businesses individually.
But for the first time under Modi, previously chief minister
of the state of Gujarat, states are actively encouraged to find
solutions to reform hurdles and to compete themselves for
investors' cash.
That has provided reassurance for investors betting on
India's economic growth, a lifeline for big business and a boost
for states desperate to create jobs.
Days before Foxconn's agreement, General Motors
announced it would invest $1 billion in India, largely to expand
its main plant in Maharashtra. On Tuesday, South Korean
steelmaker POSCO said it would set up a new steel
plant in the state, with an Indian partner.
The forward motion in the states contrasts sharply with
stalled reforms in New Delhi, which has some Indian businesses
fretting a full fledged recovery will not happen until 2016-17.
"The states have to move towards making investments easier,
that is in the power of the state government," said R.C.
Bhargava, the veteran chairman of Maruti Suzuki,
India's largest carmaker.
"The expectation is the competition between states will
drive the so-called less fortunate states to change their
systems and regulations, to create the infrastructure and
environment for investment."
Maharashtra's chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, a young
party official from the Hindu nationalist heartland said to
enjoy favour with Modi, met Foxconn's management for the first
time when he travelled to China with Modi in May.
Officials travelling with him said Terry Gou, Foxconn's
chief, spent a day with Fadnavis then, and led a factory tour.
They met several more times before a charm offensive - and
possibly Gou's professed love of Indian naan bread - got Foxconn
what it needed: a hint that value-added tax refunds could be
extended beyond the usual 7-9-year limit, permission for solar
power generation and help with financial transfers.
"The bottom line of this entire thing is the production cost
per unit. That should be less than China, otherwise there is no
point," said Bhushan Gagrani head of the Maharashtra Industrial
Development Corporation, who travelled with Fadnavis.
TRAFFIC JAMS
India's states have been sidestepping what officials call
reform "traffic jams" in New Delhi, making the most of greater
freedoms under Modi to manage everything from budgets to
relaxing rigid labour laws for the first time in decades.
After spending much of the year battling tough opposition to
his bid to make it easier to buy farmland for industry through a
federal law, Modi last month decided that it would be easier to
let states set their own rules.
Ten states accounting for almost half of India's economy,
and most of them led by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, have
said they want to enact their own laws to ease land deals that
boost infrastructure development.
Local businesses are fretting over reform setbacks - such as
delays to a tax shake-up - but a crash in commodity prices as
well as slowing global growth have made India a relatively more
attractive bet for foreign investors.
"The pace of implementing reforms has indeed been more
disappointing than we or the market consensus had hoped, but a
bit of realism is necessary," said Kamakshya Trivedi, managing
director in emerging market research at Goldman Sachs in London.
Of course, not all industries can work without national
laws. Foreign supermarkets have found it hard to open in India
because only certain states allow them to, affecting scale.
Most of the recent flush of foreign investment, including
this week's new plant launch in Andhra Pradesh by Chinese phone
maker Xiaomi, in partnership with Foxconn,
is from businesses targeting India's
increasingly affluent consumers.
And there are risks to a states-led development that will be
skewed to India's wealthier regions, like Gujarat, Karnataka,
which includes Bengaluru, or Maharashtra, home to financial hub
Mumbai, and at the expense of others.
"We have seen some states coming up reasonably well over the
last few years - Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan - but to make a bet
there will be more even development is difficult," said Gautam
Chhaochharia, head of India research at UBS in Mumbai.
"It's a chicken and egg thing. You already have industry
clusters ... and if you are setting up manufacturing, you can't
ignore those clusters."
