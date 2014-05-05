As Indian earnings disappoint, doubts grow over rally in shares

| MUMBAI
MUMBAI May 5 A rally that's taken India's stock
market to record highs faces a reality check as profits at some
blue chips have been bolstered by non-operating items such as
tax credits and investments, rather than by a revival in demand.
The reliance on "other income" to pad profits in
January-March quarter results reported thus far indicates that
an anticipated economic recovery has yet to take hold, and that
the current rally may be running ahead of fundamentals.
Investors have been betting on improving profits. Earnings
at 170 large and midcap Indian companies tracked by Thomson
Reuters StarMine currently are expected to surge by an average
of 17.8 percent in the fiscal year that started in April, more
than double the 7.7 percent a year earlier.
"Markets would increasingly start looking expensive if
earnings don't keep pace with it," said Aneesh Srivastava, chief
investment officer at IDBI Federal Life Insurance in Mumbai.
Recent share-price gains "would be futile unless operating
margins and profits follow," he added.
Both the NSE index, the country's biggest stock
exchange, and the BSE, the oldest, have hit record highs since
February.
A market rally for the NSE this year has been driven by bets
that the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party will handily win
elections concluding this month, and by hopes that India's
economy is on the mend after hitting a decade-low growth pace.
At this year's peak - on April 23 - the index was up 8.5
percent. As of Friday, it was 6.2 percent ahead in 2014.
Analysts had widely expected core earnings to recover after
an analysis of 128 companies in the BSE 200 index
showed operating margins fell to 14.7 percent in the
October-December quarter, the lowest since December 2008.
But those hopes have taken a knock from recent company
results.
NO SIGN OF REVIVED DEMAND
One example is Maruti Suzuki Ltd, India's biggest
auto maker. It disappointed investors last month by posting a
bigger-than-expected 36 percent decline in quarterly net profit
to 8 billion rupees ($132.64 million).
Making it worse, half of the entire net profit came from
treasury income including investments such as mutual funds.
Meanwhile, its sales in April were down 11.4 percent on a unit
basis from a year earlier, hardly a sign of revived demand.
Maruti Suzuki's reliance on non-operating items was much
higher than over its previous two fiscal years, when other
income accounted for a median of 32 percent of earnings.
Shares of the auto maker - which is 56 percent owned by
Suzuki Motor Corp. of Japan - have fallen 5 percent since
earnings results compared to near 2.1 percent fall in the NSE
index.
Earnings disappointment has been especially acute for
infrastructure shares, which had surged because of hopes the
sector would benefit most from any economic recovery and will be
boosted by a BJP-led government focussing on new investment
projects.
Major cement maker ACC Ltd, a unit of Swiss cement
maker Holcim Ltd, reported results that some analysts
considered less than solid.
The earnings report showed that non-operating items,
including a one-time tax credit, contributed 27 percent of ACC's
net profit, more than a median of 22.7 percent in the last two
years.
Other blue-chips such as Cairn India Ltd and Sesa
Sterlite Ltd showed a similar reliance in other
income.
For now, fund managers are willing to wait, given about half
of India's blue chips are yet to post quarterly results, and
because they are reluctant to miss out on a potential rally
should the election outcome due on May 16 show the BJP winning
an outright majority.
But patience is starting to get tested and some investors
such as Phani Sekhar, a fund manager at Angel Broking in Mumbai,
are looking to book profits.
"If better earnings don't come through or if the election
results disappoint, then concerns over the market rally could be
magnified by 10 times," Sekhar said.
($1 = 60.3150 Indian Rupees)
(Additional reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in BANGALORE;
Editing by Rafael Nam, Tony Munroe and Richard Borsuk)