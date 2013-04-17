版本:
India's Strides Arcolab unit, Pfenex in biosimilars JV

MUMBAI, April 17 Agila Biotech, a unit of Indian drugmaker Strides Arcolab, and U.S.-based Pfenex Inc will develop and commercialise six biosimilars for global markets through a joint venture, the two companies said in a statement.

Agila Biotech will hold a 51 percent stake in the venture, but both parties will have equal say regarding product development and commercialisation, they said late on Tuesday.

