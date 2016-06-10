India's Adani eyes SunEdison's Indian solar assets - CEO

MUMBAI, June 10 Indian conglomerate Adani Group
is considering a bid for SunEdison's Indian solar assets, the
chief executive officer for the group's renewable energy arm
said on Friday.
Jayant Parimal, Adani Green Energy Ltd's CEO, told reporters
in Mumbai that his company was evaluating whether to bid for
SunEdison's solar projects.
Investment banks appointed by U.S.-based SunEdison
had approached Adani to gauge its interest in the
assets, Parimal said.
(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Writing by Tommy Wilkes;
Editing by Keith Weir)