India to launch "world's cheapest" tablet computer for $35

| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Oct 5 India unwraps what has been
dubbed the world's cheapest tablet computer on Wednesday, to be
sold to students at the subsidised price of $35 to expand
digital access in the Asian giant that lags peers such as China
and Brazil in connectivity.
The government says the device, called Aakash, which means
sky, will initially be available in a pilot run of 100,000 units
before being rolled out to millions of students over the next
few months.
"Soon, a $35 computer will be made available to every child
in school. The tablet shall help enhance the quality of learning
of children," Telecoms and Education Minister Kapil Sibal told
reporters last week.
The tablet will be officially launched later on Wednesday,
by the minister and DataWind, the small British-based company
that developed it. The expected price tag is 1,750 rupees.
Two years in development, the Aakash is due to be assembled
in India and may help the government's goal of incorporating
information technology in education, although critics were
doubtful the device would live up to expectations.
India trails fellow BRIC nations Brazil, Russia and China in
the drive to get its 1.2 billion population connected to
technologies such as the Internet and mobile phones, a report by
risk analysis firm Maplecroft said this year.
The number of Internet users grew 15-fold between 2000 and
2010, according to another recent report. Still, just 8 percent
of Indians have access. That compares with nearly 40 percent in
China.
Some 19 million people subscribe to mobile phones every
month, making India the world's fastest growing market, but most
are from the wealthier segment of the population in towns.
Bharat Mehra, an expert on the use of communications
technology for development, said the budget tablet could be used
to deliver distance learning in rural areas and among students.
"If they are able to deliver what they promised it will make
a huge difference," said Mehra, who teaches at the University of
Tennessee.
The launch last week of Amazon's Kindle Fire shook
up the global tablet market, with its $199 price tag and slick
browser a serious threat to Apple Inc's iPad.
Like the Kindle Fire, the Aakash uses the Google Android
operating system, but market watchers were sceptical the
Indian-made device will have mass appeal.
Full specifications were not available pre-launch, but
low-end devices often use resistive LCD displays rather than
full touch screens. Media reports said the device will connect
via wireless broadband, unavailable in most areas.
"The thing with cheap tablets is most of them turn out to be
unusable," said Rajat Agrawal, executive editor at technology
reviewers BGR India. "They don't have a very good touch screen,
and they are usually very slow."
