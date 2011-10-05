UPDATE 2-India launches "world's cheapest" tablet computer

(Adds details of device)
By Frank Jack Daniel
NEW DELHI Oct 5 India launched what it dubbed
the world's cheapest tablet computer on Wednesday, to be sold to
students at the subsidised price of $35 and later in shops for
about $60.
Most of India's 1.2 billion people are poor and products
such as Apple Inc's iPad are beyond the reach even of
many in the fast-growing middle class.
"The rich have access to the digital world, the poor and
ordinary have been excluded. Aakash will end that digital
divide," Telecoms and Education Minister Kapil Sibal said.
The government is buying the first units of the lightweight
touch-screen device, called Aakash, or "sky" in Hindi, for $50
each from a British company which is assembling the web-enabled
devices in India.
A pilot run of 100,000 units will be given to students for
free, with the first 500 handed out at the launch to a mixed
response. It supports video conferencing, has two USB ports and
a three-hour battery life but some users said it was slow.
India has a reputation for creating affordable products that
are easy to use and sturdy enough to handle its rugged
environment -- from Tata Motors' $2,000 Nano car to
generic versions of pharmaceuticals.
Two years in development, the paperback book-sized Aakash
may help the government's goal of incorporating information
technology in education, although critics were doubtful of its
mass appeal.
Despite being a leader in software and IT services, India
trails fellow BRIC nations Brazil, Russia and China in the drive
to get the masses connected to the Internet and mobile phones, a
report by risk analysis firm Maplecroft said this year.
The number of Internet users grew 15-fold between 2000 and
2010 in India, according to another recent report. Still, just 8
percent of Indians have access. That compares with nearly 40
percent in China.
The Aakash is aimed at university students for digital
learning via a government platform that distributes electronic
books and courses.
Testing included running video for two hours in temperatures
of 48 degrees Celsius (118 degrees Fahrenheit) to mimic a
northern Indian summer, said DataWind, the small London-based
company that developed the tablet with the Indian Institute of
Technology.
Rajat Agrawal, executive editor of gadget reviewers BGR
India, said the 660 mhz processor from U.S. company Conexant
Systems was "decent" for the price, but warned the machine
seemed slow and the touch screen not very agile.
"Because of the price there is a lot of excitement," he
said. "People might use it initially but if it is not user
friendly they will give up within a week."
After first giving them out for free, the government aims to
sell them to students for $35 next year. A retail version will
be sold in Indian shops for about $60.
The device uses resistive LCD displays rather than a full
touch screen and connects via wireless broadband. DataWind CEO
Suneet Singh said future versions would include a mobile phone
connection, making it more useful in rural areas.
The launch last week of Amazon's Kindle Fire shook
up the global tablet market, with its $199 price tag and slick
browser a serious threat to Apple's iPad.
Like the Kindle Fire, the Aakash uses the Google Android
operating system.
Some of the mainly middle-class technology department
students at the event said it needed refinement but was a good
option for the poor.
"It could be better," said Nikant Vohra, an electrical
engineering student. "If you see it from the price only, it's
okay, but we have laptops and have used iPads, so we know the
difference."
Some 19 million people subscribe to mobile phones every
month, making India the world's fastest growing market, but most
are from the wealthier segment of the population in towns.
(Additional reporting by Annie Banerji and Devidutta Tripathy;
Editing by Paul de Bendern and Nick Macfie)