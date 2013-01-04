India tablet computer sales to double in 2013 -research

NEW DELHI Jan 4 Sales of tablet computers in
India are expected to at least double this year to 6 million,
the market's third year of growth, as new devices attract
business users and low costs draw consumers, research firm
CyberMedia forecast.
Sales are likely to have reached 3 million in 2012, up from
about 0.5 million in 2011, the firm estimated on Friday, citing
data for the quarter to end-September, when companies led by
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd sold 1.1 million tablets.
With the launch of low-cost devices running on Google Inc's
Android platform by local firms, sales of tablets and
smartphones have grown rapidly in the last two years. A slew of
global makers of tablets have also entered the market.
In 2013, new tablets based on Microsoft Corp's
Windows 8 platform and companies' adoption of tablets for
business applications will change the market significantly
again, Faisal Kawoosa, lead analyst at CyberMedia's telecoms
practice, said in a statement.
India is the world's second biggest telecommunications
market with about 900 million mobile phone accounts. But
computer penetration is low, and only about a tenth of its 1.2
billion people have access to Internet.
Samsung had a 23.9 percent share of tablet computers sold in
India in the July-September quarter last year, CyberMedia
Research said.
Local firm Micromax ranked second with 15.3 percent of the
market, while Datawind, the maker of Aakash tablet, billed as
the world's cheapest tablet computer, ranked third, it said in
the report.
Apple Inc, the maker of iPad tablet computers, was
ranked fifth with an 8.7 percent share, the data showed.
The average sales value of tablets during the quarter was
about 13,200 rupees ($240), while 63.5 percent of the sales were
below 10,000 rupees, CyberMedia Research said.
By comparison, the Apple's lowest-priced iPad Mini sells for
21,900 rupees, popular online retailer Flipkart.com's website
showed.