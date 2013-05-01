版本:
TABLE-Tata Motors April sales fall 15 pct y/y

May 1 Tata Motors Ltd's vehicle sales
in April:   
                    April 2013    April 2012    pct change  
    TOTAL SALES         51,160       60,086      -15  
    LOCAL SALES         47,595       57,305      -17  
    EXPORTS              3,565        2,781      +28   
    NOTE: Tata Motors makes both commercial vehicles and
passenger cars, including the ultra-cheap Nano. The figures
exclude sales by the company's British Jaguar Land Rover unit.
